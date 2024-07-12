Tesla’s robotaxi launch gets delayed, stock plummets

Tesla is delaying the launch of robotaxi by about two months to October as the design team was told to rework some elements of the car, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the decision.
Shares of Tesla, which is betting on self-driving vehicles over less-expensive cars, closed more than 8% down at $241.03 on Thursday following the news, ending 11 straight sessions of gains that had pushed the stock up 44%.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Musk had announced the Aug. 8 unveiling day of its robotaxi after Reuters reported on April 5 that Tesla had canceled its long-promised inexpensive car and would continue developing self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform.
“Tesla has been playing this game for nearly a decade of promising ‘next year, next year’. And I’ve seen no indication that Tesla … is on track for a meaningful deployment of the kind of automated driving system that Tesla has consistently promised,” said University of South Carolina law professor Bryant Walker Smith, with expertise in autonomous vehicle law.
Except for announcing an unveiling date, Musk has given minimal details about robotaxi so far. He has only said that some vehicles will be owned and operated by Tesla, while others will be owned by individuals but rented out on Tesla’s network.
Analysts and industry experts have said the race to develop autonomous driving systems and robotaxis will be arduous and take years as the technology faces engineering and regulatory hurdles.