Amazon Prime Day 2024 alternatives: Target, Temu, TikTok Shop, and Walmart compete for July shoppers with big deals

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

Next week, Amazon will hold its 10th annual Prime Day event, which has become one of the biggest online shopping days outside of the holiday season.

But as always, “Prime Day” is a bit of a misnomer because it’s actually a two-day sales event, which takes place on Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17, this year. Amazon says Prime Day 2024 will see more than five million deals across 35 different product categories during those 48 hours. In order to take advantage of Prime Day sales, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. However, those eligible can also sign up for a 30-day free trial of the service, which gets you access to all the Prime Day deals, too. But if you’re itching to shop for deals in July, Amazon’s Prime Day isn’t the only option you have. Many of Amazon’s largest competitors are also having their own sales around or during Prime Day in order to capture your dollars.

Here are the most prominent Amazon Prime Day alternatives. Target Circle Week Target Circle is Target’s membership program that gives members access to select deals throughout the year. But for the past few years, the company has also been holding what it calls “Target Circle Week,” which is essentially Target’s equivalent to a Prime Day sale. Target Circle Week is usually timed to occur around Amazon Prime Day. This year the company opted to hold Target Circle Week the week before Amazon Prime Day takes place in order to capture some of those consumer dollars before customers have a chance to spend them at Amazon.

Target Circle Week 2024 runs from July 7 to July 13, 2024. That means you’ve only got today and tomorrow left if you want to take advantage of Target Circle Deals. You must be a Target Circle member to access the deals, but membership is free. Temu Week The Chinese online retail juggernaut that is increasingly becoming a threat to Amazon’s dominance is also holding an Amazon Prime Day competing sale. It is called Temu Week and it is running from now until Thursday, July 18. Temu says that Temu Week is the “biggest sale of the season” and customers can get up to 90% off select products.

TikTok Shop TikTok went all in on its shopping platform last year, and in 2024 it has grown increasingly popular with users of the app. It’s no surprise, then, that TikTok has also launched a sales event to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Called the “Deals For You Days,” the event offers discounts on thousands of products sold on its shopping platform. Those products include offerings from trending brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Our Place, Too Faced, and Zwilling USA. TikTok’s Deals For You Days began on July 9. The company has not announced an end date for the sales event.