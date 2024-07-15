The 3 most-common roadblocks that leaders face (and how to tackle them)  

Today’s executives face many potential roadblocks. Think of how many headline-worthy issues like customer complaints and lawsuits keep coming up. From Boeing to Tesla , it feels like public scrutiny is at an all-time high.

But below the surface, there are exponentially more leadership roadblocks. In my daily conversations with C-suite leaders, it becomes clear that executives can have trouble connecting with their employees. Even if it doesn’t become a front-page story, workplace communication—or lack of it—is a critical issue.

Here are three leadership roadblocks that stand out, and some best practice to tackle them head-on.

1. Leaders are not willing to be vulnerable

It’s lonely at the top. It often takes a safe environment with deep trust for an executive to share their true humanity. In the workplace, sharing can be difficult. The fear of vulnerability prompts many leaders to feel like they are admitting a lack of capability or competence. This is especially the case when they’re under pressure from peers, board members, and shareholders.