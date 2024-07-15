The 3 most-common roadblocks that leaders face (and how to tackle them)  

Today’s executives face many potential roadblocks. Think of how many headline-worthy issues like customer complaints and lawsuits keep coming up. From Boeing to Tesla, it feels like public scrutiny is at an all-time high.
But below the surface, there are exponentially more leadership roadblocks. In my daily conversations with C-suite leaders, it becomes clear that executives can have trouble connecting with their employees. Even if it doesn’t become a front-page story, workplace communication—or lack of it—is a critical issue.
Here are three leadership roadblocks that stand out, and some best practice to tackle them head-on.
1. Leaders are not willing to be vulnerable
It’s lonely at the top. It often takes a safe environment with deep trust for an executive to share their true humanity. In the workplace, sharing can be difficult. The fear of vulnerability prompts many leaders to feel like they are admitting a lack of capability or competence. This is especially the case when they’re under pressure from peers, board members, and shareholders.
However, employees want to trust executives, and that is impossible without being able to relate to them as human beings. The numbers don’t lie: U.S. workers want an honest and authentic manager, according to a 2022 GoodHire survey. Another survey found that unresponsive bosses are 25 times more likely to be called “worst boss ever.”
The thing is, being “human” is not about perfection. It’s about relatability. Vulnerability does not (and should not) imply incompetence. Leaders who recognize that they don’t have all the answers are more likely to be relatable. After all, why have an organization if you could do it all yourself?
Leaders need to find a safe way to become vulnerable in certain instances. It may sound like: “This is important to our success and I am not sure how to proceed” or even just “I’d love your advice or input on this one.”