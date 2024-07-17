What should I do right now? 3 tips to help prioritize your time

BY Shane Jackson4 minute read

I recently had the opportunity for a family vacation in Europe. It was wonderful to see so many remnants of history, experience different cultures, and eat a lot of really good food.

Upon returning, I experienced some jet lag. The first day I woke up around 3:00 a.m., tried in vain to go back to sleep, and finally got up around 4:30 a.m. I experienced the unusual feeling of having time that was utterly at my own discretion, and so had to face the question: What should I do right now? HOW TO SET PRIORITIES AT WORK AND MANAGE YOUR TIME BETTER Years ago, I was on a panel where young professionals ask questions of experienced business leaders. I enjoy doing those, as I still remember words of wisdom I heard from leaders I looked up to when I was first starting out.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

One young man stood up and asked me about how I manage my time. What kind of time management system do I use? How do I organize myself? I told him that my system is very simple: I continually ask myself, “What is the most important thing I could be doing right now?” Every morning when I review my calendar, I ask myself, “Is that important enough to justify the time?” When I go through my to-do list, I ask, “Which of these is the most important?” When I am planning out my week, month, or even year, I ask, “What things are important enough to spend time on?” But mostly, I ask myself: What’s important to do right now? When I made my plan for the day, week, or month, I set time aside for this task, but now I have new information and a different context. So, is the thing that I thought was important then still important now?

This system is logical and easy to remember, but as I told the young man, it may not be as helpful for others. The problem is that many of us can’t answer the question because we don’t know what is important. We never pause to think about whether what we are doing is important to anyone, including ourselves. HOW TO DETERMINE YOUR PRIORITIES If you don’t know where you are trying to go, you don’t know what route to take. If you don’t know what you want to accomplish, you don’t know what to do with your time.

advertisement

Asking the question forces you to at least consider what’s important. For me, the question prompts regular self-evaluation: Is what I’m pursuing worthwhile? Is this the best strategy to get there? Will I be glad I did this? One of the benefits of this line of questioning is that it causes you to consider the impact of your decisions on all aspects of your life, as well as how what you do impacts others. Choosing to do a particular thing with your time may advance a career goal, but be detrimental to a relationship. I could choose to work late or I could join my family for dinner. Which is more important? THREE TIPS FOR SETTING PRIORITIES