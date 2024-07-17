BY Jason Hall4 minute read

Thanks to technology, the world is moving faster than ever. More and more, people want easily digestible snippets of information instead of longer, more elaborate stories. As digital marketing also advances into the future, you have to ask yourself: Is long-form content still relevant?

Despite the fact that the world seemingly craves short-form content, you still cannot overlook the value that long-form can bring. From my over 30 years of experience, I can tell you that detailed content can still captivate an audience, help with search engines, and establish you as an authority. Let’s go over the many ways that long-form content is still necessary in 2024 and in the future for any business that wants to form a connection with their target audience and help their search rankings while they’re at it. DEPTH AND DETAIL

Long-form content is invaluable for offering in-depth exploration of topics, and providing readers with a comprehensive insight into what you and your company are all about. By providing detailed and thorough information, businesses can address complex questions and concerns that shorter content often overlooks. Unlike short content that needs to make an impression and be done quickly, long-form content allows for more nuance and encourages discussion. Long-form content offers substance and meaning on a level that short-form content just cannot compete with. Why is this important? Because it is a great way to not only establish yourself as an authority in you industry, but it also builds trust with your audience. Not only that, long-form content also caters to readers who long for the days of more complete explanations, and encourages them to spend a lot more time on your site to develop a deeper connection with your brand.

SEO BENEFITS Effective SEO strategy still demands quality long-form content if you plan on ranking well. Search engines will always prioritize web pages that are highly detailed over those that lack substance. With long-form content, you will be able to incorporate keywords and phrases that increase your organic reach. You will be able to drive more traffic to your site and increase your chances of getting backlinks from other reputable sites, as they will want to use your content to help build their own authority.

Long-form content also has the bonus of keeping your visitors engaged on your site for longer periods of time, reducing your bounce rate significantly. With a lower bounce rate, you let search engines know that your site has valuable information. The detailed nature of long-form content also helps address user intent, improving user experience and further boosting your site’s SEO performance. ESTABLISHING AUTHORITY One way to drive more traffic to your site is by establishing yourself as an authority in your field. There is no better way to do that than long-form content. If you make your articles more in-depth, you will show your expertise, confirm that your experience and knowledge are legitimate, and spotlight yourself as a thought leader in your industry.

Once you have established this authority, your readers will consider your site a reliable source of information. This will increase the trust they have in your company and give you a ton of credibility. Over time, their trust will turn into brand loyalty, and give you a really good reputation. To establish authority, you can answer frequently asked questions, address complications that take more than a sentence or two to solve, and offer valuable advice to those who want to follow in your footsteps or just learn more about your industry or products. ENGAGEMENT

Long-form content is a powerful tool in boosting customer engagement. By offering valuable insights, practical advice, and storytelling that engages your audience, you can capture the attention of your readers and keep them invested for longer periods of time. Deep engagement fosters strong connections, which also enhances brand affinity. Also, because long-form content is so comprehensive, chances are it will spark discussion amongst your readers, and they will be encouraged to share it with others, only serving to amplify your reach and impact. Readers want depth and authenticity. Establish that, and they will explore more of your site. By keeping your readers engaged, you will increase loyalty. If you can create a community around your brand, you will foster a relationship with your customers that could last a lifetime.

BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS Any company that is serious about marketing knows that you need to build a meaningful relationship with your customers. Detailed long-form content can be personalized to address their particular issues and interests, fostering a deeper connection between you and them. Long-form content can allow you to go beyond just product promotion to provide genuine value. You can prove to your customers that you care about them and what they want from you. When you provide them with high-quality, in-depth content on a consistent basis, your customers will consider your brand to be reliable and, hopefully, even insightful.

This kind of relationship is built on the trust that you are offering the best information that your industry can provide. When you have established this kind of trust, your customers will become advocates for your brand who not only come back time and time again but will also recommend you to others. EVERGREEN VALUE When we talk about evergreen value, we mean content that stays relevant and valuable over an extended period of time. Long-form content offers a much higher evergreen value than short form. By its very nature, long-form content is more well researched and comprehensive, which means they will be relevant over the long haul. The longer it stays relevant, the more your content has the ability to draw traffic and engagement.