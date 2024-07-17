3 ways to evaluate the accessibility of your products

BY John Hall4 minute read

An estimated one billion people live with disabilities, which means some of your customers have special needs. If you’re not meeting those needs with your products, you’ll lose more than just sales. You’ll also lose your reputation for being an inclusive brand. That’s why it’s essential to evaluate the accessibility of everything you offer.

Does it take time and effort to ensure your products are accessible to your target user base? Of course. However, it’s worth the investment because you’ll set up your company to reap some significant benefits. For one, you’ll be able to reach more people. By casting the broadest possible sales net, you’ll be able to increase your opportunities to introduce your products, convert buyers, and build a fan base. At the same time, you’ll be providing a huge societal benefit. Many people who have disabilities feel neglected or ignored by brands. Being more inclusive and accessible with your product development, marketing, delivery, and customer support recognizes those historically under-served disabled consumers. Another advantage to improving your products’ accessibility is that you’ll position your company as friendly to all. As word spreads of your brand’s inclusivity, you may discover that you receive organic word-of-mouth referrals and even job candidates. As one CNBC study showed, 80% of adults say they want to work for inclusive employers. Consequently, by focusing on improving your product accessibility this year, you could eventually trim your recruitment and hiring costs.

Ready to begin? One technique to kickstart your product accessibility initiative is to answer three pointed questions. Each question is geared to help you identify and rectify any accessibility-related gaps in your product offerings or related marketing. 1. ARE YOU MAKING IT EFFORTLESS FOR ALL TARGET USERS TO FIND, INVESTIGATE, AND BUY YOUR PRODUCTS? This question may surprise you, but don’t assume the answer is “yes.” Many businesses forget that even if their products are accessible, the route to discover and purchase those products isn’t.

Take your website, for example. Your site may be difficult for some consumers with disabilities to navigate. Even something as seemingly insignificant as your web page text and background colors could interfere with your site’s readability. And without captions, audio transcripts, and other alternative prompts, your videos and images might have no impact on viewers with disabilities like color blindness. Ignoring accessibility expectations could even run afoul of compliance regulations, particularly since the laws are changing in favor of inclusivity. In April 2024, the United States government added digital accessibility rules to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Although the rule doesn’t necessarily cover all organizations or their operations, it’s a good idea for all companies to pay attention. Understanding the latest accessibility technical requirements—even if they don’t pertain to your industry at this point—will future-proof your knowledge. 2. CAN ALL YOUR TARGET USERS ACTUALLY USE YOUR PRODUCTS?

Once you’ve explored all the ways that your target users can research and buy your products, you want to make sure they can use the products, too. For example, are your products a convenient size or weight for all users? Can they be adapted or modified if needed, as in the case of adjustable furnishings like desks or chairs? When seeking inspiration for integrating thoughtful engineering into your product designs, always consider accessibility. Intentionally designing your product to be more accessible goes beyond just modifying standard equipment. For example, AAA State of Play, one of the leading commercial playground manufacturers, has accessible outdoor play options like wheel-through arcades and wheelchair swings. They don’t simply modify other equipment. Intentionally creating products with accessibility in mind exemplifies that no one user was an after-thought. Rather, it shows that your company intends for your product to be used by everyone. Over the years, I’ve noticed businesses that truly care about their customers—who prioritize the small details and additional features—are typically more successful in the long term. It’s an important lesson every business owner should learn.

3. ARE YOU CONSTANTLY IMPROVING YOUR PRODUCTS TO APPEAL TO INCREASINGLY DIVERSE USER GROUPS? When you’ve reached your accessibility goals and are sure your products are perfect for every target user, resist the temptation to stop dreaming. Instead, push the envelope. Keep thinking of ways to detect barriers in your product lineup and prompt accessibility innovations. For instance, you could ask for product feedback from your customer base. What do they love about your products? Are there features or attributes they’d like to see you incorporate in their favorite items? Not only will you get a better pulse on what your customers want, but you might unearth some chances to make your items more inclusive.