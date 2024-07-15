How to build a purpose-driven company

BY Gil Mandelzis3 minute read

In today’s fast-paced and increasingly values-driven market, there is a growing demand for businesses to have a clear and purposeful mission. Purpose is not just a means to boost profit margins or satisfy shareholders; it’s about creating meaningful connections between the company’s everyday work and its broader societal or environmental impact.

Industry leaders like Patagonia have championed the model of a purpose-driven company, setting an example of how aligning business operations with societal benefits not only leads to a lasting impact, but also enhances employee and client engagement—and financial performance in the long run. The workforce today, increasingly influenced by millennials and Generation Z, craves more than just a paycheck. These younger employees are thoughtful about societal structures and their impact on the planet. They value transparency, sustainability, and social responsibility, often seeking roles allowing them to contribute to something larger than themselves. Articulate your purpose This shift makes it imperative for business leaders to articulate and integrate their company’s purpose clearly and authentically throughout all facets of their organization. A study on the business case for purpose found that executives agree that purpose drives value and performance, yet less than half said their company had actually articulated a strong sense of purpose. They used it as a way to make decisions and strengthen motivation.

Finding your company’s purpose—and incorporating it into the day-to-day work—is not a simple task. It requires introspection, honesty, and time to think critically about how your business can leave a positive impact on the world. This is something my company, Capitolis, has embraced with unwavering dedication. Here are four takeaways from my experience building and leading a purpose-driven company that continue to guide me as a CEO: Find your North Star: Identify the core mission that aligns with business goals and societal contributions. Your purpose must be clear and sincere—connecting what you do and how it benefits society—and something you believe in. This North Star should guide decision making, business practices, and company culture. Align purpose with values and actions: Ensure that the company’s purpose includes stated values that are reflected in every aspect of its operations, from recruitment and employee treatment to customer relations and community engagement. Purpose and value creation go hand in hand—you don’t need to compromise one for the other. Only hire and keep people that believe in your purpose: Work hard to build your company with the right employees. Employees should be guided by your purpose as well as your business. The ones who don’t believe will be cynical and deter you. If someone sneaks through the hiring process and is identified, take swift action to remove them. Engage the entire organization: A purpose-driven mission flourishes when everyone in the company is involved. This includes providing opportunities for employees to engage with and contribute to the company’s purpose through employee resource groups, volunteering activities, charitable events, etc., thus enhancing job satisfaction and loyalty. When employees understand that their work is tied to a greater purpose, they become more engaged, more invested, and more likely to stick around through tough times. Purpose-driven is the future The call for a shift toward purpose-driven business models is loud and clear. As business leaders, you are not just corporate stewards but also societal leaders in our communities. Embracing this model isn’t merely about adapting to a trend. it’s about leading with conviction and authenticity in a world that increasingly values what a company offers as much as what it stands for.

Business leaders and founders have the opportunity, privilege, and responsibility to build and operate companies for a better world—to lead by example, with purpose and intention in everything they do. It can also be a source of competitive advantage that delivers greater financial value in tandem with positive environmental and societal impact. To all founders and entrepreneurs ready to embark on this transformative journey: The path of purpose is not just the most rewarding, it is the future. Engage deeply, act thoughtfully, and lead inspiringly. A purpose-driven company should map out a strategy for operational success, while outlining a framework for making a meaningful difference in the world. Let’s embrace this challenge with enthusiasm and ensure our businesses leave a positive, indelible mark on society.