Charli XCX finally released brat merch so fans can officially be bumpin’ that. Why’d it take so long?

There are three essentials that characterize a “brat summer,” according to Charli XCX: a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra. It’s a trifecta of items that embody the grungy, IDGAF aesthetics of the singer’s sixth studio album, brat.
Now, Brat fans can finally be so Julia in official brat-themed merch, which includes $40 baby tees, $10 keychains, and an assorted selection of vinyls, and a (sold out) $10 USB flash drive with a three-song tracklist.
Brat’s a brand
Charli unveiled Brat’s first official merch collection over a month after the album’s release on June 7. But long before the album actually came out, #bratsummer was already well upon us.
The brat aesthetic spawned in late February, when Charli revealed that the album art would be a simple neon green square with the lowercase title in the middle. While the art initially received some pushback for its simplicity, that minimalism is exactly what’s made it take off in the cultural zeitgeist unlike any other trend this summer. It captures Gen Z’s irreverent humor, is easily customizable for user-generated content, and has a distinctive aesthetic that works as instant TikTok fodder.
Thus far, fans have created their own brat album covers, designed lookbooks based on Charli’s signature Y2K style, drank bratcha (brat matcha), and even meme-ified the green Care Bear into Charli’s brat universe. Fans who lamented the lack of official brat merch (a month ago, one post in the Charli XCX subreddit was simply titled, “NO MERCH????“) have satiated the need for a neon green wardrobe with dupes on Amazon, and other brands like Glossier and Target have gotten in on the hype by curating brat-coded product lists. Even Kerrygold Butter couldn’t help jumping on the bandwagon (care for some premium butter with your listening party, anyone?).
That now has Brat merch to match
At long last, the wait for real deal brat-ification is over. After bypassing the high-security front page of Charli’s online store (the password is “password”), fans can purchase Brat merch from the artist’s official website.
Notably, the brat CD, USB, and cassette tape all sold out—a somewhat head-scratching turn of events, given that modern computers and TVs don’t have hookups for that tech. The choice to rewind to Y2K tech in the collection points to Charli’s understanding of what her young audience is looking for—namely, aesthetic over function and a memento that conveys both coolness and a sense of humor. Those items are also more novel and exclusive, and less replicable—you won’t find a USB dupe on Amazon or Temu as easily as a screen printed T-shirt.
Brat is a prime example of branding done well in the TikTok age. The simple art and font has allowed brat to transcend beyond an album into an aesthetic, an idea, and even an attitude to live by. It’s so ubiquitous that most of TikTok’s user base now sees anything green and associates it with the brat-verse. (And it usually is.)
One area where Charli went astray, though, was letting the Amazons of the world get to the merch first. If the official brat merch page had debuted just a month ago, the tees might’ve flown off the shelves as fast as you can say “bumpin’ that.”