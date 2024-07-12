Charli XCX finally released brat merch so fans can officially be bumpin’ that. Why’d it take so long?

BY Grace Snelling2 minute read

There are three essentials that characterize a “brat summer,” according to Charli XCX: a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra. It’s a trifecta of items that embody the grungy, IDGAF aesthetics of the singer’s sixth studio album, brat.

Now, Brat fans can finally be so Julia in official brat-themed merch, which includes $40 baby tees, $10 keychains, and an assorted selection of vinyls, and a (sold out) $10 USB flash drive with a three-song tracklist. [Image: store.charlixcx.com] Brat’s a brand Charli unveiled Brat’s first official merch collection over a month after the album’s release on June 7. But long before the album actually came out, #bratsummer was already well upon us. The brat aesthetic spawned in late February, when Charli revealed that the album art would be a simple neon green square with the lowercase title in the middle. While the art initially received some pushback for its simplicity, that minimalism is exactly what’s made it take off in the cultural zeitgeist unlike any other trend this summer. It captures Gen Z’s irreverent humor, is easily customizable for user-generated content, and has a distinctive aesthetic that works as instant TikTok fodder.