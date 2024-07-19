BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

In a digital business economy, serving current and prospective customers—who are finding themselves with shorter and shorter attention spans—is becoming increasingly important but also a bit of a challenge. Whether a brand decides to post more meaningful, valuable content on its YouTube channel or TikTok platform, the time is now for video engagement.

Otherwise, the company may be missing out significantly on elevating in a consistent and effective manner. Here, nine experts from Fast Company Executive Board share how business owners are leveraging video marketing to promote their brands’ products and services, and how this strategy has been beneficial to their establishment’s success. 1. IT ANSWERS FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT OUR BRAND. We use YouTube as a platform to build authority in our niche. It’s the second biggest search engine, so we treat it like one by answering FAQs from our prospects and existing customers. We also use it to promote our products and services to new audiences. It’s been very effective. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. IT ENABLES COMPANIES TO SHARE ENGAGING AND RELEVANT CONTENT. TikTok is surprisingly valuable with high engagement and low customer acquisition cost. Even brands that might not see a fit often thrive by tapping into their viral potential and vast user base. The platform’s high velocity of content sharing drives rapid brand awareness. While not all businesses will succeed, those that do often see profound outcomes at unreasonably low costs of acquisition. – Jack Borie, Ubix Labs 3. IT PROVIDES AN ADDITIONAL PLATFORM FOR BRANDS TO PROMOTE PRODUCT AND SERVICE UPDATES.

At our business, we’re harnessing the power of YouTube and video marketing to showcase our brand’s products and services. By creating engaging and informative videos, we’ve been able to reach a wider audience, increase brand awareness, and drive more traffic to our website. – Stephen Nalley, Black Briar Advisors 4. IT GIVES CURRENT AND POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS ACCESS TO EDUCATIONAL TUTORIALS. By creating product tutorials, customer testimonials, and behind-the-scenes content, brands become essential. Partnering with influencers and live streaming events has expanded our reach and engagement. These strategies have been successful, increasing brand visibility, user engagement, and customer satisfaction, as evidenced by higher video views, increased product inquiries, and positive feedback. – Maria Alonso, Fortune 206

5. IT REPLACES TRADITIONAL MANUALS WITH BITE-SIZED INFORMATIONAL COMPANY GUIDES. We’ve transformed both external marketing and internal training by leveraging YouTube. Engaging product demos and tutorials replace traditional manuals, while internal processes are now bite-sized video guides. This visual approach has boosted customer engagement, streamlined employee onboarding, and significantly improved overall efficiency and brand loyalty. – Karen Gilhooly, True North Collaboration 6. IT HELPS NONPROFITS HIGHLIGHT THE WORK THEY ARE DOING ON IMPORTANT CAUSES.

advertisement

The Zain Jaffer Foundation sponsors some film documentaries that highlight the work it does in arenas like water, social entrepreneurship, and the like, which are posted on our nonprofit site. Aside from this, I have made video interview appearances on CNBC, and so on. It is definitely a good move. People these days prefer videos to reading text. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 7. IT SHOWCASES CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORIES. Share real-life success stories and testimonials from satisfied customers. This social proof can be very persuasive and encourage new customers to try your products or services. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

8. IT CREATES PRODUCT COMPARISONS TO CONSUMERS MAKE BETTER DECISIONS. We don’t use YouTube ourselves as a B2B marketing agency, as we find direct sales to be more effective. But for our B2C clients, we’ve seen great success in creating product comparison videos that highlight the unique features and benefits of their offerings compared to competitors. These videos tend to rank well in search and attract high-intent customers. – Frederik Bussler, Bussler & Co. 9. IT ENHANCES THE EXPERIENCE BETWEEN SALESPERSON AND CLIENTS.