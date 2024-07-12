Taco Bell opens a retirement community, Etsy takes a stand against AI, and Paramount ditches its old logo

BY Grace Snelling4 minute read

This week in branding news, Taco Bell invited fans to live más in retirement, Etsy put its foot down on the AI bots, and Paramount scrapped its nostalgic logo.

Here’s a recap of all of the branding stories that have snagged our attention. Taco Bell lives más in retirement [Photo: Taco Bell] The news: Does your ideal retirement involve kicking back at the pool with a Crunchwrap Supreme in one hand and a Baja Blast in the other? Taco Bell is counting on it. This week, the fast food chain announced a retirement community-inspired brand activation. It’s called “The Cantinas,” which will invite guests of all ages to live más at a two-day getaway in San Diego.

Big picture: Taco Bell has historically pushed the envelope with wacky brand experiences, mostly notably with 2019’s hit taco-themed hotel. And the company has recently advanced its marketing game even further. It’s cooking up hype with constant new menu drops, celebrity collabs, and stunts including canceling its Taco Tuesday trademark. All of this is part of an effort to reposition the company from a mere fast food joint to a “lifestyle brand” that keeps customers coming back for more. Why it matters: Experiential marketing is the current hot fad in the post-pandemic world, and this year has seen various companies continuously upping the ante. There’s been the Cheez-It diner, McDonald’s Smell-O-Vision wall, and, another diner for the luxury brand Chanel (perfume, anyone?). Now, Taco Bell’s retirement getaway demonstrates that it’s not enough to design a kitschy pop-up anymore—to stand out, brands have to aim for shock value. Etsy keeps commerce human [Image: Etsy] The news: “What does a robot know about love?” That’s the age-old question that Etsy’s new ad series would like viewers to consider. The spot emphasizes the particular je ne sais quoi that makes a hand-made (or, in this case, human-made) gift extra special. The ads are part of Etsy’s “Keep Commerce Human” campaign, which positions the company as decidedly pro-human in the midst of the current AI marketing frenzy.

