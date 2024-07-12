Taco Bell opens a retirement community, Etsy takes a stand against AI, and Paramount ditches its old logo

This week in branding news, Taco Bell invited fans to live más in retirement, Etsy put its foot down on the AI bots, and Paramount scrapped its nostalgic logo.
Taco Bell lives más in retirement
The news: Does your ideal retirement involve kicking back at the pool with a Crunchwrap Supreme in one hand and a Baja Blast in the other? Taco Bell is counting on it.
This week, the fast food chain announced a retirement community-inspired brand activation. It’s called “The Cantinas,” which will invite guests of all ages to live más at a two-day getaway in San Diego.
Big picture: Taco Bell has historically pushed the envelope with wacky brand experiences, mostly notably with 2019’s hit taco-themed hotel. And the company has recently advanced its marketing game even further. It’s cooking up hype with constant new menu drops, celebrity collabs, and stunts including canceling its Taco Tuesday trademark. All of this is part of an effort to reposition the company from a mere fast food joint to a “lifestyle brand” that keeps customers coming back for more.
Why it matters: Experiential marketing is the current hot fad in the post-pandemic world, and this year has seen various companies continuously upping the ante. There’s been the Cheez-It diner, McDonald’s Smell-O-Vision wall, and, another diner for the luxury brand Chanel (perfume, anyone?). Now, Taco Bell’s retirement getaway demonstrates that it’s not enough to design a kitschy pop-up anymore—to stand out, brands have to aim for shock value.
Etsy keeps commerce human
The news: “What does a robot know about love?” That’s the age-old question that Etsy’s new ad series would like viewers to consider. The spot emphasizes the particular je ne sais quoi that makes a hand-made (or, in this case, human-made) gift extra special. The ads are part of Etsy’s “Keep Commerce Human” campaign, which positions the company as decidedly pro-human in the midst of the current AI marketing frenzy.
Big picture: Etsy is backing up its AI-cautious marketing with a new policy mandating that sellers clarify the origin of every item on the site with labels including “made by,” “designed by,” “handpicked by,” and “sourced by.” This effort to spotlight hand-made products is likely an effort to revive Etsy’s heyday in the early aughts, when the platform’s bread and butter was unique, hand-crafted items. Today, practices like dropshipping and duping have made it more difficult to parse through the site’s ever-growing inventory.
Why it matters: In the past few weeks, we’ve been forced to witness a nightmare-inducing AI ad by Toys “R” Us, we’ve had to read through Google’s shoddy AI Overviews prompts, and we’ve watched in horror as McDonald’s AI drive-though pilot produced such horrors as bacon-covered ice cream. In a marketing world replete with AI blunders, it’s refreshing to see Etsy attempt to reverse course in favor of its smaller creators (though the actual efficacy of the labeling system is still up in the air).
Paramount and Skydance go finance bro
The news: Following its recent merger with Skydance, the media conglomerate Paramount announced an accompanying logo change. It’s ditching its recognizable script font for a new serif wordmark, and the result is certainly…corporate.
Big picture: In an effort to bring Skydance’s existing serif wordmark into Paramount’s visual identity, the company seems to have accidentally landed on a look that’s more reminiscent of a consulting firm than a storied entertainment giant. All the whimsy of the looping Paramount “P,” which might have been enough on its own to evoke childhood memories from loyal fans, has essentially been sterilized to smooth the merger’s transition period.
Why it matters: Brand “synergy” seems to be the word of the day for major players like Paramount and Marvel, which juggle the complicated task of managing the reputations of a list of brands. However, both seem to have become a cautionary tale about pursuing visual coherence at the expense of consumers’ nostalgia, which can be one of the most powerful tools for maintaining recognizability.
Wilson and Caitlin Clark team up on a baller new collection
The news: This week, Wilson unveiled the first drop in a line of signature gear designed in collaboration with Caitlin Clark. The three new basketballs, inspired by Clark’s rise to fame, make her the only athlete to create a signature collection with Wilson besides Michael Jordan.
Big picture: Clark’s prowess on the court has clearly transferred to an impactful presence in marketing boardrooms, too. Her other partnerships include a $28 million contract with Nike, a spot on State Farm’s roster of celebrities, and a gig serving as one of the faces of Gatorade’s new brand membership platform.
Why it matters: Clark’s collaboration with Wilson, alongside her existing roster of high-powered brand deals, demonstrates a shift in the public perception and marketing power of women’s basketball. Her image has helped to usher in better visibility for the sport at large—and brands have been quick to follow where she leads.
