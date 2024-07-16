BY Collin Cohen4 minute read

Last July, Amazon Prime members worldwide purchased over 375 million items, making it the biggest Prime Day weekend ever. That means there were over 375 million opportunities for brands to build loyalty through a great post-purchase experience. The spike in sales can make a measurable mark on annual revenue for Amazon sellers. However, with intense competition during this event, one of the best ways for brands to differentiate themselves during big selling events like Prime Day is the experience they deliver after the sale.

Critical to delivering a great post-purchase experience is personalization, in context. Studies show that more than 70% of consumers are inclined to repurchase or recommend a brand that offers tailored interactions. Personalization with context is attained when a brand offers an experience that goes beyond simply addressing the individual by name or customizing based on the owned product. It also involves tailoring the experience to align with the specific timing or behavior. For instance, when a customer reengages two years after their initial purchase, the experience is tailored to address the anticipated needs they may have at that stage of ownership. Importantly, marketplaces are designed to make the transaction experience impersonal. For example, Amazon’s control over the selling process limits brands’ ability to provide personalized buying experiences they would on their own e-commerce sites. Additionally, not having access to customer data and insights on who made purchases creates a gap between the brand and the customer, severely hindering a brand’s ability to offer personalized experiences once the product is in the customer’s hands. Exceptional post-purchase experiences not only distinguish a brand from competitors, but also play a vital role in motivating customers ready to capitalize on another Prime Day deal from a brand they hold in high regard. To achieve personalization, in context, robust customer identification, data, and engagement strategies are crucial.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

START STRONG: LEVERAGE CUSTOMER DATA TO ACHIEVE HIGHER ENGAGEMENT Effective customer engagement after a purchase, whether from Prime Day or through a retail channel on any day, must start with understanding who purchased your product. By utilizing real customer data, brands can understand who the customer is, what they bought, and when they bought it for contextual personalization. It also allows for the mass collection of customer data for segmentation, audience development and insights for product development, and increasing performance of marketing and sales efforts. This proactive, targeted approach enhances customer satisfaction, drives higher conversion rates, and builds brand loyalty. STRATEGIES FOR GATHERING CUSTOMER DATA

So, how can a brand motivate their customer to identify themselves? Brands can incentivize customers to interact with their brand by articulating how the customer will receive a better product experience and more benefits directly from the brand. This initial reciprocal exchange between brand and customer should communicate the brand’s commitment to the consumer over the lifetime they own their product. Honoring the commitment fosters engagement and allows the brand to offer personalized service and support, special offers, and convenient access to curated product resources. This way, the interaction remains between the brand and the customer, not just between the customer and Amazon. Here are some effective strategies to initially engage customers and collect valuable data: Encourage customers to register their new products by offering incentives like unique offers or premium support directly from your brand.

Utilize surveys to customers after their purchase, even during registration, to gather detailed insights into their preferences and future purchase intent.

Establish loyalty programs that reward customers for repeat purchases and engagement. These programs can provide brands with detailed data on customer buying habits and preferences. While data analytics tools play an essential role in uncovering valuable insights into customer behavior, solely relying on them may limit effectiveness. These tools can offer valuable information on search terms and browsing patterns, providing insights into the path to purchase. However, they fall short in helping deliver contextual experiences to customers.

advertisement

Product registration, when focused on delivering value to consumers as an onboarding experience, is the most effective method to identify customers and capture data. Adopting this approach helps to identify customers and capture data, increasing the likelihood of over 60% of consumers actively engaging with the brand they have just purchased. THEN WHAT: ENHANCE POST-PURCHASE ENGAGEMENT AT EVERY STAGE OF OWNERSHIP Establishing omnichannel engagement between the brand and the customer at every point during ownership allows brands to cultivate ongoing brand loyalty. Brands that excel in personalization see a 40% increase in sales compared to those that don’t prioritize it. Using the data collected from digital product registration and sign-ups, brands can effectively deliver engaging contextual experience. To do so, they’re leveraging smart QR codes to simplify customer engagement, recognizing and guiding customers to the best information, most relevant information, or resources each time they scan the QR code.