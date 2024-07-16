BY Elizabeth Kiehner4 minute read

For many people, technology use is ubiquitous, and their daily lives hinge on the reliability of the tech. You have to then ask yourself why public services lag so far behind in the adoption of technology compared with companies in the private sector.

AI is here, and it won’t be long before access becomes more widespread through consumable technology. And yet, we’re not close to a situation where most governments have fully implemented AI as the public sector continues to wrestle with the implications of AI rather than forming a coherent plan for its implementation. Given the speed of change, governments can’t afford to deliberate for too long or they will miss the opportunity to use AI to its full potential in the provision of public services. Bringing AI into the mix will be the catalyst for change in many countries struggling to deliver on outcomes for their citizens, but this will take a reassessment of how these services are managed going forward. RETHINKING DIGITAL PUBLIC SERVICES

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In the U.S., many crave a techno-economic agenda for the next administration. According to the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, each year the federal government spends around 80% of its IT budget on maintaining legacy systems. Decisions are often made by people under pressure for immediate results who don’t know how much longer they’ll be in office. Delays to deadlines and half-finished reforms make public services seem disconnected and lead to large imbalances in the quality of service. There is too little consideration of how the public sector could think more long term to make services more interoperable and accessible (e.g., federal electronic identification). The public’s trust in government is low partly because when they require a service, they need to seek out a service and navigate the procedures for each. In most countries, citizens have to initiate contact with a public service when they need it, meaning they also need to know where to go and who to contact. The most trusted governments in the future will be those that can turn this dynamic on its head, bringing services to citizens prepared specifically for different life events. This way, people will begin seeing public services as a single entity rather than a disparate and complex set of institutions. Data management will be key to this transition. To create a proactive set of services where citizens only need to be asked for details once requires a level of trust that governments need to earn with strict transparency around who is handling their data and what it’s being used for. This trust is not present in the U.S.—according to a Pew Research survey, 71% of adults say they are very or somewhat concerned about how the government uses their data, up from 64% in 2019.

If the public sector can demonstrate that the information provided is being used to make laborious, bureaucratic procedures more efficient, people will naturally begin to see the obligation to share data as a positive contribution to a functioning society. Reliable renewal of services to ensure they work for everyone is needed to maintain this relationship. DAILY LIFE CAN BE DIFFERENT Emerging tech has been a heated topic over the past year, with the boardroom drama at OpenAI showing that even in the private sector, how and where AI can be used is a continual source of contention. The reality of technology’s future use in everyday public services can and should be more mundane—which is a good thing. If technology is integrated well, people should go about life without thinking about how they will access services they need. Digitization alone will not solve for antiquated procedures, rules, and other red tape that stand in the way of a seamless citizen experience. Across federal agencies, a redesign of internal processes is necessary in addition to agile product management and service design principles.

advertisement

In Estonia, the national portal has begun taking on this assistive role for citizens. A data exchange is used to make sure all bodies that provide services can access the information they need, so that services can be centralized. For citizens, this means one login can be used to access almost all services and to communicate with an appropriate department if needed. Form-filling and long waits for application processes are reduced to a few clicks. Everyone has control and visibility over their data, and they are provided with an easy-to-use, efficient service in return, so the requisite level of trust is formed for people to share personal information with the government. Building services in this accessible, centralized way makes life events and annual filings smooth, and the overall impact on a society is transformative. SOCIAL IMPACT

Looking beyond pure efficiency, public services could be distributed more fairly by integrating new technologies into everyday life. Without new technology like AI, it’s not possible to provide a personalized service for every citizen that accounts for different social groups and demographics. AI lets governments fully personalize each interaction people have with the state and aggregates huge volumes of feedback for improvements. This dynamic between states and citizens is crucial to meet the needs of modern societies with varying levels of wealth or access to essential services, or a variety of social groups and demographics. When people have high levels of trust in their governments, it’s often down to the quality of public services. Achieving high levels of trust requires a wide breadth of this caliber of service, where as many people as possible, regardless of social standing, know where to go for help and that they’ll receive it without much trouble. FINAL THOUGHT