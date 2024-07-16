BY Liz O'Donnell2 minute read

As more companies move to include eldercare assistance in their benefits packages, it’s important they recognize the unique challenges workers who are caring for aging parents face. While many conflate eldercare with childcare, the two are vastly different, each requiring its own set of supports in the workplace. Creating community for workers with aging parents can go a long way in helping those employees stay engaged at work.

Supportive workplaces can lead to higher levels of productivity and engagement among employees with caregiving duties; employers who understand caregiving employees’ dual responsibilities engender commitment and loyalty. Plus, reducing the anxiety associated with juggling work and caregiving results in employees who can be more present—both mentally and physically—at work. THE UNIQUE CHALLENGES OF ELDERCARE Many caregivers report feeling lonely and isolated due to a number of different circumstances. For starters, caring for parents is not as talked about or therefore as visible in the workplace as raising children. As a result, many workers don’t realize that their peers may be in similar situations. There are vastly fewer books, resources, and support groups dedicated to eldercare than there are to childcare. Also, eldercare can be a sad and stressful time. It’s no surprise that when Working Daughter surveyed working caregivers, 90% of the respondents said having a support group or affinity group at work would be helpful.

The impact of caregiving challenges on American businesses are significant. It costs companies billions of dollars due to workday interruptions, absenteeism, and attrition. Companies that not only understand the impact of caregiving on the workplace, but also demonstrate they care about their caregiving employees, gain significant competitive advantages over those that do not. Today, 60% of working caregivers report needing to reduce their working hours, change jobs to lessen responsibilities, or even quit altogether. Replacing these caregivers cost companies a whopping $3.3 billion. HOW TO CREATE COMMUNITY Organizations can create a supportive community for caregivers several different ways. Establishing employee resource groups (ERGs) specifically for caregivers provides a platform for sharing experiences, advice, and support. Offering caregiver-specific programming and facilitating support groups creates a culture in which caregivers can identify, connect, and interact with others at work. Offering peer mentors helps employees address challenges and solve problems together.