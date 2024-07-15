How leaders’ short-term thinking can doom the most promising workplaces

The relentless chase for immediate profits is pushing even the brightest workplaces to the brink. As companies scramble to meet quarterly targets, they often sacrifice employee well-being and long-term growth, inadvertently setting themselves up for failure. Inventium’s 2024 Future of Work research found that when profit overshadows people, the resulting short-term thinking can doom even the most promising organizations to a future of diminished returns and disengaged employees.

The pressure cooker environment

Economic uncertainty has placed immense pressure on organizations to perform, with executives pushing for rapid results to meet shareholder expectations. According to Gallup, Australians have the second-highest regional percentage of daily stress, with nearly one in three workers reporting symptoms of burnout. This intense environment creates a cycle where companies expect more from their employees, who, in turn, work harder but often see diminishing returns.

Christina Bridgeland, Human Resources director at Moët Hennessy, explains,

“In these times of uncertainty, there’s more pressure on all teams. Employees are working hard and trying to do everything they can, but results may not be coming through due to many different factors. It’s a cycle: companies are expecting more, employees are working harder, and it is having an impact on the work environment and mental health.”

The scarcity mindset

The scarcity mindset, a concept explored by Princeton University’s Eldar Shafir and Harvard University’s Sendhil Mullainathan, describes how limited resources—whether time, money, or cognitive capacity—focus our attention on immediate concerns at the expense of broader, strategic thinking. This “tunneling” effect means leaders and employees become preoccupied with short-term goals, neglecting the bigger picture.