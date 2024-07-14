Control your actions by doing this one thing in the moment

Scenario number one: You’re walking across your front lawn when you hear the clatter of falling objects. You turn to see your neighbor, whose bag of groceries has just split open, watching mournfully as oranges and soup cans roll away in all directions. You take a step forward to offer your help, then remember how the night before she ignored your request to turn down the music at her pool party.

Do you go over to help her gather her groceries, or do you smile inwardly at the beauty of karma?

Scenario number two: You spot a coworker struggling to operate the new copy machine. Your first impulse is to show him how it works. But last week, when he saw you hurrying to catch the elevator, he let the doors close in your face.

Do you help him with the copier, or do you tell yourself he needs to learn what happens when you’re not a team player?