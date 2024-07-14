Control your actions by doing this one thing in the moment

Scenario number one: You’re walking across your front lawn when you hear the clatter of falling objects. You turn to see your neighbor, whose bag of groceries has just split open, watching mournfully as oranges and soup cans roll away in all directions. You take a step forward to offer your help, then remember how the night before she ignored your request to turn down the music at her pool party.
Do you go over to help her gather her groceries, or do you smile inwardly at the beauty of karma?
Scenario number two: You spot a coworker struggling to operate the new copy machine. Your first impulse is to show him how it works. But last week, when he saw you hurrying to catch the elevator, he let the doors close in your face.
Do you help him with the copier, or do you tell yourself he needs to learn what happens when you’re not a team player?
In either of these situations, you probably feel fully justified in withholding your assistance from the person who withheld theirs from you. You aren’t taking revenge, exactly. You simply don’t feel motivated to put yourself out.
But what impact does not controlling your actions and indulging this kind of tit for tat have on a culture, a community, or a workplace? Is the momentary pleasure of feeling like an agent of justice worth the cost of contributing to a cold, indifferent, or even hostile environment?
The first and most dangerous enemy of ethics is rationalization. It’s one thing we’re all really good at, which makes resisting it an ongoing challenge in our efforts to live ethical lives.