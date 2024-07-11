Spotify’s new comments feature tries to solve a longtime moderation problem

Spotify announced this week the rollout of a comments feature on its podcasts . But we’ve already seen other tools’ and websites’ comment sections devolve over the years into hate speech and polarization.

Rather than granting everyone the ability to publish their own comments, Spotify is making creators weed through the comments and decide what to publish. Some have already critiqued this creator-dependent approach, claiming it will kill any chance at free expression. Others say it will unduly burden podcasters, forcing them to moderate derogatory comments. Still, these are early stages. All Spotify is looking for is an initial stab at the moderation puzzle.

Self-moderation puts a significant burden on podcasters

Spotify users will have an easier time than ever submitting feedback; rather than reaching creators through another app like X or Facebook, they essentially have an open DM channel in-app. Lena Frischlich, a media psychologist at the University of Southern Denmark, is skeptical that self-moderation will work as well as Spotify is hoping, and points out that podcasters on both sides of the aisle already receive a ton of hate mail, even death threats, from listeners.

“Podcasts are a space where societal debates happen, [which] can attract a lot of backlash,” Frischlich says. “It can be very personal and it can be very hurtful. For the targets of these types of mass harassment, it can lead to negative emotions [and] traumatic experiences.”

This threat of unmoderated vitriol is doubled by the ability to remain almost entirely anonymous. Spotify accounts have usernames, but they frequently don’t include full names or identifiers. For Kevin Wallsten, professor of political science at California State University Long Beach, this increases the likelihood of angry, hateful comments.