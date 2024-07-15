These 4 apps can help you enjoy the outdoors even more

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Apps outdoors can be superfluous. I like being phone-less when I can. But sometimes it’s nice learning about nature while in it. Below are the apps I’ve found most useful.

Merlin Bird ID

This magical app recognizes nearly any bird you see or hear. It’s a free and fun way to learn about birds, whether you’re on a walk or at home and curious. When I tried similar services pre-pandemic, they felt clunky or crashed.

Merlin is fast, ad-free, and reliable. It’s also easy to use. Open the app on any iOS or Android device and you’ll see four options.