The world’s first hydrogen-fueled ferry service just started running in San Francisco

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

If you ride on an ordinary diesel ferry, you’ll hear a loud engine, and if the wind blows the wrong way, you’ll smell the diesel exhaust. Riding on a new hydrogen-fuel cell ferry in San Francisco is a different experience entirely.

“It’s all electric drive,” says Joe Pratt, CEO of Zero Emission Industries, the company that designed the hydrogen tech onboard. “What that means is you don’t have the engine noise. You don’t have the vibration. It’s kind of like a really big sailboat that’s just cruising silently through the bay.” [Image: Zero Emission Industries] The ferry, called the Sea Change, now runs between San Francisco’s Ferry Building and Pier 41 by Fisherman’s Wharf. Owned by another startup called Switch Maritime and managed by San Francisco Bay Ferry, the 70-foot-long vessel carries 75 passengers. Hydrogen is stored on the top deck and then sent to fuel cells that sit behind the cabin on the main deck. The fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity. The power goes below deck to power an electric motor that spins the propeller. While a diesel ship emits both CO2 and toxic air pollution, the only emissions from the new ferry are heat and water vapor. The vessel uses the water vapor in the bathrooms on board—and to provide water in a drinking fountain. “It’s the only vessel in the world where you can actually drink the exhaust,” Pratt says.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Zero Emission Industries] The advantages of hydrogen In a handful of other cities, some ferries are beginning to run on batteries. In Seattle, for example, an electric ferry will soon carry passengers to Bainbridge Island. But there are some advantages to using hydrogen instead. “Batteries just weigh too much,” says John Motlow, the company’s chief strategy officer. The weight means that vessels can’t travel as far. In some cases, it’s possible to design a battery-electric ferry for a specific application—for example, crossing a river a certain number of times a day on a specific schedule. But that also means that the ferry can’t easily be sold later to someone else because it might not work in another context. A boat running on hydrogen has more range. [Photo: Zero Emission Industries] While hydrogen is expensive now, the cost is likely to come down. “If you look at the next 10 years, there’s a very good chance that the price per kilogram of hydrogen will be cheaper than the price of a gallon of diesel,” says Motlow. The total cost of owning this type of ferry could end of being lower than a conventional boat. [Photo: Zero Emission Industries] No need for new infrastructure To refuel, the new ferry will get deliveries of hydrogen from a truck. The system is designed to be comparable to what boats do now when they refuel with diesel. “Essentially, at any dock, they have a truck with diesel show up,” Pratt says. Those come out, fuel the boat, and the truck drives away. There’s no infrastructure there. We knew from day one, when we started building this boat back in 2018, that we had to have a similar system with hydrogen. We couldn’t install hydrogen infrastructure at every dock.”