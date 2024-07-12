The world’s first hydrogen-fueled ferry service just started running in San Francisco

If you ride on an ordinary diesel ferry, you’ll hear a loud engine, and if the wind blows the wrong way, you’ll smell the diesel exhaust. Riding on a new hydrogen-fuel cell ferry in San Francisco is a different experience entirely.
“It’s all electric drive,” says Joe Pratt, CEO of Zero Emission Industries, the company that designed the hydrogen tech onboard. “What that means is you don’t have the engine noise. You don’t have the vibration. It’s kind of like a really big sailboat that’s just cruising silently through the bay.”
The ferry, called the Sea Change, now runs between San Francisco’s Ferry Building and Pier 41 by Fisherman’s Wharf. Owned by another startup called Switch Maritime and managed by San Francisco Bay Ferry, the 70-foot-long vessel carries 75 passengers. Hydrogen is stored on the top deck and then sent to fuel cells that sit behind the cabin on the main deck. The fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity. The power goes below deck to power an electric motor that spins the propeller.
While a diesel ship emits both CO2 and toxic air pollution, the only emissions from the new ferry are heat and water vapor. The vessel uses the water vapor in the bathrooms on board—and to provide water in a drinking fountain. “It’s the only vessel in the world where you can actually drink the exhaust,” Pratt says.
The advantages of hydrogen
In a handful of other cities, some ferries are beginning to run on batteries. In Seattle, for example, an electric ferry will soon carry passengers to Bainbridge Island. But there are some advantages to using hydrogen instead. “Batteries just weigh too much,” says John Motlow, the company’s chief strategy officer. The weight means that vessels can’t travel as far. In some cases, it’s possible to design a battery-electric ferry for a specific application—for example, crossing a river a certain number of times a day on a specific schedule. But that also means that the ferry can’t easily be sold later to someone else because it might not work in another context. A boat running on hydrogen has more range.
While hydrogen is expensive now, the cost is likely to come down. “If you look at the next 10 years, there’s a very good chance that the price per kilogram of hydrogen will be cheaper than the price of a gallon of diesel,” says Motlow. The total cost of owning this type of ferry could end of being lower than a conventional boat.
No need for new infrastructure
To refuel, the new ferry will get deliveries of hydrogen from a truck. The system is designed to be comparable to what boats do now when they refuel with diesel. “Essentially, at any dock, they have a truck with diesel show up,” Pratt says. Those come out, fuel the boat, and the truck drives away. There’s no infrastructure there. We knew from day one, when we started building this boat back in 2018, that we had to have a similar system with hydrogen. We couldn’t install hydrogen infrastructure at every dock.”
The same approach to refueling could later be used in other forms of transportation, from trucks to airplanes. “Essentially we’re making an engine and a way to fuel it,” says Motlow. “You can put that engine in a boat, you can put it in a truck, you can put it in a piece of port equipment.”
Most hydrogen is made from fossil fuels, so it’s not fully clean. The new ferry will use a version of that fuel that’s available locally. But eventually, it could use green hydrogen, made from water and renewable electricity, when the supply increases. Even regular hydrogen eliminates air pollution when it’s in use. “We think it’s a huge step to clean up the vessel—getting these diesel fumes off the water,” says Pratt.
More hydrogen ferries will follow
The project took years of development and faced multiple delays. As the vessel was being built, COVID-19 hit, and shipyards had to close. The permitting process with the Coast Guard in San Francisco also took time. But the hydrogen technology itself was fairly straightforward to build, the company says. The new ferry will run first as a six-month demonstration, but then could become a permanent service. Other hydrogen ferries are likely to follow. The California Air Resources Board now has a requirement that all short-run ferries in the state transition to zero-emission technology. ZEI says that it has had interest in its tech from around the world, both from more ferries and for other types of boats, from recreational boats to patrol boats.