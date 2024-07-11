Mall of America is under fire for its use of facial recognition tech

Two state senators from across the aisle have come together to call on the Mall of America to pause its newly implemented facial recognition technology.

“Public policy concerns surrounding privacy rights and facial recognition technologies have yet to be resolved, including the high risks of abuse, data breaches, identity theft, liability and accountability,” Minnesota State Senator Eric Lucero, a Republican, said in a statement last week. “It is very clear the continued implementation of facial recognition technology should not move forward until concerns are addressed, including input from citizens, civil liberty and data practices advocates, and state and local government officials.”

The U.S.’s most famous mall added the technology at the end of June following gun-related incidents in recent years.

The system isn’t scanning faces to necessarily figure out who each visitor is, according to the Mall’s FAQ page. Rather, it’s looking for persons of interest. It supposedly will track banned individuals, trespassers, threat actors, missing persons, or those who may be in danger. The persons of interest will be put into a database and cameras around the mall will scan visitors’ faces to see if there’s any matches. Photos are deleted if no matches come up.