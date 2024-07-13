Virtuous, obedient, useful: Newspaper obituaries have long discriminated against women

Gender discrimination doesn’t always end after a woman dies. Newspapers have long treated women differently in the number, wording, and presentation of obituaries.
Since the 18th century, newspapers have published short death notices with basic facts—announcements often submitted by family members or funeral homes, and positioned near the advertising columns.
Obituaries, on the other hand, are stories with more detail on a person’s life—the types of tributes that might capture a stranger’s attention. Typically, they’re reported by newspaper staff and require news judgment: What, or who, would readers find interesting?
That value judgment has driven who is considered worthy of an obituary for centuries. And for years, women’s exclusion from the public sphere meant they rarely made the cut.
Not all obituaries are flattering. Still, they signal that someone mattered to society.
“True womanhood”
Just before the Civil War, in the early years of the New York Times, the number of death notices the paper ran for women and men were nearly equal, according to historian Janice Hume. Yet her book exploring obituaries from 1818 to 1930 notes that only 8% of the paper’s obituaries paid homage to women at that time.
For either gender, the subjects of obituaries in the 19th century were typically white and upper-middle class. Women of color or from lower classes would be noted only if they met an unusual fate or lived to be exceptionally old.