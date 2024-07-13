How MLB engineered a major league turnaround

BY Paul Mueller5 minute read

Not too long ago, America’s Pastime was in danger of being left in the past. As recently as 2017, Major League Baseball attendance had dropped in four out of five years with more than half the league experiencing year-over-year declines. Youth participation was plummeting and the median age for fans watching from home had risen to 57. And you don’t need sabermetrics to know that an aging fan base with no incoming crop to replace it can be a death sentence. So in 2023, MLB did something it hadn’t done in a generation.

It changed. The league implemented new rules to make games faster, more engaging, and more entertaining. And while they haven’t gone full-on Savannah Bananas, the changes have worked. The league set attendance, viewership, engagement, and revenue records in 2023, earning it the Sports Business Journal’s League of the Year honors in May. Now, at the 2024 season’s midpoint, the league is ahead of last year’s pace in several key metrics and poised for another record-breaking campaign. Here’s how baseball saved itself, and in the process, began writing a case study in reinvention.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Changing the game At the end of the last decade, with social media compressing attention spans and highlight culture breeding fans that crave more action, fan feedback was clear: Baseball games take too long, and there’s not enough excitement. Baseball is a sport that treasures its past, reveres its legends, and cherishes its records. That’s why, while it was clear that changes were necessary, purists balked at rule changes that promoted more offense, which could put some of the game’s revered records at risk. So MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred proceeded with caution, testing out various rules at the minor league level before implementing the first wave of changes in 2023. Those changes included a pitch clock (similar to the NBA’s shot clock) to speed up the game, enforcing a limit on defensive shifts to allow for more offense, and increasing the size of the bases by three square inches.

Expand to continue reading ↓