This startup makes rich, creamy butter out of CO2

The best plant-based burgers still aren’t exactly like beef, even if they’re getting close. The challenge is fat: It’s hard to make plant-based fats sizzle like beef fat on the grill or melt in your mouth in the quite the same way. Animal fat also gives dairy products like butter or ice cream their own unique richness.

Right now, plant-based meat and dairy brands typically use a mix of ingredients like coconut oil and sunflower or soybean oil to replace animal fat. But a Bay Area startup is working on an alternative made from an unlikely source: CO2 or fossil fuels.

Savor, the startup, begins with a source of carbon such as captured CO2. Then it uses heat and hydrogen to form it into chains that are blended with oxygen to make fats and oils. The end result can mimic animal fat more precisely. It can also mimic something like palm oil, which causes environmental problems of its own.

“We can tune it for different applications,” says Kathleen Alexander, Savor’s CEO and cofounder. “We tune it to behave like a beef tallow differently than we would tune it to behave like a milk or a palm oil.” For animal fats, the team focuses on matching the way that the molecules melt. “That maps to a behavior that is called mouthfeel, which winds up being very central to your taste experience of a food,” she says.