Musk’s Neuralink brain chip implant in first patient is stable again after issues

The tiny wires of Neuralink’s brain chip implant used in the first participant in a trial run by Elon Musk’s company have become “more or less very stable”, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The company had in May said that a number of tiny wires inside the brain of Noland Arbaugh, who is paralyzed from the shoulders down due to a 2016 diving accident, had pulled out of position.

“Once you do the brain surgery it takes some time for the tissues to come in and anchor the threads in place, and once that happens, everything has been stable,” said Neuralink executive Dongjin “D.J.” Seo.

So far, Arbaugh, based in Arizona, was the only patient to have received the implant, but Musk said he hopes to have participants in the high single digits this year.