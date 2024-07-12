Apple Vision Pro launches in Europe today. A new sales report indicates that it really needs a boost

In February, Apple launched its first major new device in nearly a decade, the Apple Vision Pro. It was handily the most anticipated gadget launch of the year, with massive marketing and media hype surrounding it.
But since then, the Apple Vision Pro seems to have made less of a bang and more of a whimper when it comes to consumer demand. And now a new report from market intelligence firm IDC indicates that Apple Vision Pro sales in the United States are pretty bleak, just as the device is rolling out internationally.
Apple Vision Pro: A sales update
It’s important to note that since launching in the United States on February 2, Apple has never revealed Apple Vision Pro sales numbers. Nor has the company ever issued public sales projections for the device.
But this silence around sales numbers and expectations isn’t that strange. Apple is notoriously secretive when it comes to how their devices are selling. The company doesn’t even break down numbers for the individual models of iPhones it sells anymore (regular vs Pro vs Plus). Instead, it simply reports the total number of iPhones sold. The reason for this is mainly a competitive one—Apple doesn’t want to tip other smartphone makers off to which iPhone models sell the most.
What we do know about Apple Vision Pro sales comes from supply chain analysts and marketing firms that have ways to gauge the way sales are going, at least roughly. Back in April, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is one of the most reliable analysts when it comes to estimating the popularity of a device based on his supply chain sources, said that Apple had reduced its Apple Vision Pro shipment expectations from more than 700,000 units to 400-450,000 for all of 2024. If Kuo’s reporting is correct, it suggests Apple was experiencing less demand for the Vision Pro than it originally expected––after just two months of availability.
And now, a new report from IDC (via Bloomberg) suggests that Vision Pro sales haven’t improved since Kuo’s April report. IDC says that the Apple Vision Pro still has yet to sell more than 100,000 units in any single one of Apple’s fiscal quarters. We are now in Apple’s third fiscal quarter since the Vision Pro launched. Worse, IDC says that in the current quarter, Apple Vision Pro sales have cratered by 75%.
If IDC’s numbers are accurate, that means that Apple has sold fewer than 300,000 Vision Pro units so far. And if that sales rate holds up, it means that the company won’t even hit the lowball estimates of 400,000 total sales for all of fiscal 2024.