Apple Vision Pro launches in Europe today. A new sales report indicates that it really needs a boost

In February, Apple launched its first major new device in nearly a decade, the Apple Vision Pro . It was handily the most anticipated gadget launch of the year, with massive marketing and media hype surrounding it.

But since then, the Apple Vision Pro seems to have made less of a bang and more of a whimper when it comes to consumer demand. And now a new report from market intelligence firm IDC indicates that Apple Vision Pro sales in the United States are pretty bleak, just as the device is rolling out internationally.

It’s important to note that since launching in the United States on February 2, Apple has never revealed Apple Vision Pro sales numbers. Nor has the company ever issued public sales projections for the device.

But this silence around sales numbers and expectations isn’t that strange. Apple is notoriously secretive when it comes to how their devices are selling. The company doesn’t even break down numbers for the individual models of iPhones it sells anymore (regular vs Pro vs Plus). Instead, it simply reports the total number of iPhones sold. The reason for this is mainly a competitive one—Apple doesn’t want to tip other smartphone makers off to which iPhone models sell the most.