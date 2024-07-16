Designing the real, wild, storm-chasing trucks behind Twisters

BY Mark Wilsonlong read

In 2019, Elizabeth Smith was sitting with her team in the middle of Nebraska watching a tornado roll in. As the giant twister—wider than a football field, with winds reaching 120 mph—approached from across the field, her truck suddenly died.

A research meteorologist at the National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL) and a faculty member at the University of Oklahoma, Smith deployed in the field alongside an armada of more than 50 scientists for this highly coordinated study of natural chaos. Half a dozen trucks loaded with sensor equipment sliced through the storm releasing weather balloons while two drones and a turboprop plane buzzed overhead, all with the intent to create a 3D map of the storm. Smith was in her modified Silverado 1500 for its maiden voyage. Its windows were made of standard glass. On top, something resembling a springy mattress frame was installed to protect the truck’s occupants from hail. In the truck bed, a lidar system was mounted to take measurements of the atmosphere. [Image: NOAA] The team stood outside the truck as it lost power and Smith raced to turn it back on. Turning the keys did nothing. On radar footage from the event, you can actually see the exact moment when Smith’s yellow circle disappears, as if the truck is eaten by the storm itself.

Most of us might panic in that situation, but Smith recalls the story with a laugh. “We were in no immediate danger,” she says. [Photo: Mike Coniglio/NOAA NSSL] What about that scary-looking radar?

“It’s all relative I guess,” she says. “It was sad to lose the data, though.” Smith and team quickly diagnosed what had gone wrong: The lidar drew more power than the truck’s alternator could provide when the engine was idling. So after powering everything down to restart the truck, their fix for the ensuing year of field work with the truck was embarrassingly simple. “We got a ‘super calibrated stick’ . . . which was literally a branch that I found in a ditch,” she says. “And anytime we would stop to observe, we would have to, like, just wedge it onto the gas pedal a little bit.”

On the precipice of the release of Twisters, Smith—whose team was studied by filmmakers producing the movie—offered me a peek into the realities of observing weather, from the mundane to the extreme. Key to the work is a swarm of modified vehicles, including drones, pickups, trailers, and trucks that are nearly the size of semis. “We can basically drive to where we need to go and we can be operating within seconds. We can be done operating within seconds as well,” Smith says. “And we can, you know, get the heck out of dodge.” So long as you’re carrying a big stick.

Twisters, 2024 [Image: ©Universal Pictures] Building the equipment to study modern tornados Sean Waugh’s official title is research meteorologist for the NSSL, but he suggests it might be easier to think of him as James Bond’s Q. [Photo: James Murnan/NOAA] “I’m the character, when James Bond comes down with a car, and Q has to put in rockers and oil slicks—that’s what we do,” he says. “We have scientists who come down and say, ‘We want to study this. How?’ And it’s our job to figure that out.” For the past 20 years, Waugh has been modifying stock vehicles purchased by the government into performance machines that can study and survive some of the most treacherous conditions on the planet. He even follows scientists while they chase storms, loading his own truck with enough tools and parts that he can repair or fabricate just about anything needed in the field should it break.

When the first Twister film came out in 1996, the state-of-the-art storm vehicle was a sedan like the Ford Taurus, topped with an instrument rack on its roof. The industry then swapped cars for minivans, and has since shifted to a combination of drones and trucks—and increasingly larger trucks at that. It is the result of both the growing demand and capability of advanced electronics, and the natural benefit of driving a vehicle with more ground clearance off the side of a road through mud. [Photo: Tyler Bell/OU CIMMS/NOAA NSSL] In her field work studying calmer weather systems, Smith typically works out of a 22-foot trailer called CLAMPS (Collaborative Lower Atmospheric Mobile Profiling System). The multiton trailer parks and unfurls to reveal a microwave, infrared, and lidar sensors to track temperature, relative humidity, wind, and pressure continuously across the 1.8 miles of sky closest to the earth. But for studying the “supercell” storms that carry tornadoes, Smith wanted something more agile. So for extreme conditions, she ditches CLAMPS for a shrunken-down sensor suite rigged to a truck that can speed through precarious situations. The 2019 version of her truck was the first of its kind. It nixed the trailer’s extra sensors to focus on lidar, which was strapped on the back of the half-ton Silverado. The truck not only stalled on power, but the ride was rough too. Field scientists had to set up the lidar by hand (in rain and hail). To operate, the lidar needed to be leveled flat, which required parking on flat ground. In retrospect, these were obvious shortcomings, but they needed field testing to sort them out.

“That truck was a trial; we’d never done it before,” Waugh says. “It’s a unique challenge, and it’s a reason I enjoy this job as much as I do: There’s nothing that’s come before. There’s no instruction manual. These are all new creations.” [Photo: James Murnan/NOAA/NSSL] A new storm-chasing rig Smith’s truck has since been upgraded to the three-quarter-ton F250, fitted with a second alternator for extra power production. The rear lidar can be deployed from inside the cabin and even balances itself. Also in the bed of the truck? Tanks of helium to fill weather balloons. At every seat but the driver’s, the team installed monitors that connect to a rack of laptops in the back seat. This allows observers to study the radar of the storm to predict its path while also connecting to its sensor suite to track data collection.

[Photo: Wes Moody/NOAA/NSSL] Outside the truck, you’ll spot the same hail cage design from the original truck—chicken wire welded into a patchwork of 1-inch squares poking over the front end of the truck like the bill of a baseball cap. In the very front of the cage lives a sensor suite that almost teeters off the front of the truck—placed in a spot where the liberal heat from the engine and wonky aerodynamics of the pickup won’t alter measurements. One piece of equipment, an upside-down U-shaped PVC pipe, is something Waugh invented for his master’s thesis. Inside are humidity and temperature sensors that can collect samples without getting biased from winds. (You’ll see this same suite in Twisters, as Waugh consulted on the film and built a copy in his garage to be used on the trucks on-screen.) [Photo: Leia Otterstatter/NOAA] “It may not look like much, but it does the job,” Waugh says of the chicken-wire cage. “I’ve seen variations. People try to copy it with hard covers and things, but they have their own issues. The cage is a nice combination between the rigidity we need and flexibility. If you have a structure that’s too solid it breaks rather than giving.” [Photo: Wes Moody/NOAA/NSSL] The benefit of the 1-inch holes is that they allow the crew to see through the shield to the sky in front of them, while those gaps aren’t large enough to allow damaging stones through.

[Photo: Sean Waugh/NOAA NSSL] “Hail smaller than an inch, honestly, I don’t care about,” Waugh says. “It’s not going to damage anything. It’s small enough we probably won’t even get a dent. The cage itself works really, really well to prevent the bigger stuff from causing problems. I’ve tested that up to 6.5-inch hail, which bounces off like a trampoline.” The cage’s primary job isn’t to protect the body of the truck, but rather to protect the front windshield. Waugh has considered bulletproof glass, but he notes that it still shatters and is both more expensive and less feasible to replace in small-town America. I hear similar sentiments from Ricky Forbes, a storm-chasing photographer who, in 2013, found himself stuck inside the world’s largest recorded tornado. “That’s not our goal,” he quickly clarifies. “For some storm chasers it is. We made a mistake.”

[Photo: courtesy Ricky Forbes] He’s since hosted his own tornado-chasing reality show, Tornado Hunters, and now makes a living by capturing and broadcasting media of large storms. (Most of his earnings come from sponsorships of his blazingly orange truck, which he’s painted to complement the beautiful blue and gray skies that storms bring.) Like Smith, Forbes upgraded to a Ford F250 from his 150, but he doesn’t use a hail cage, instead opting to cover his entire truck in a rugged spray known as Line-X (a coating usually reserved for truck beds). “Grapefruit-sized hail doesn’t leave a mark,” Forbes says. “You can go through a shitstorm, take it to the car wash later, and it looks brand new.” He’s wrapped his windows in clear vinyl to mitigate some shattering, but he’s avoided shatterproof polycarbonate windows because they’re yellow and ruin his photography. As a result, he blows through four windshields a year, which he shrugs off as the cost of doing business.

[Photo: courtesy Ricky Forbes] Forbes doesn’t run a sensor suite like Smith does, but he appreciates that the heavier truck is more grounded in storms than his F150 was. For extra mobility, he cut out his wheel wells to fit the largest possible mudding wheels onto his truck, without lifting the suspension (so the vehicle is still resistant to wind). It also has steel bumpers to push fallen trees out of the way, and a winch, with 100 feet of steel wire, which he often deploys to help fellow drivers caught in a storm out of a ditch. “The truck, about 90% of the time, is too much,” Forbes admits. “But it’s built for that 10% of the time we really need it and our lives depend on it.” Tornado Tanks While durable, the trucks that Smith and Forbes drive are intended to observe tornadoes from about a mile away. A version of Smith’s truck, without the lidar, is used by her peers to circle the tornado’s vortex—sometimes getting quite close, depending on the research goal. Smith in particular wants her lidar positioned just outside the supercell of a tornado while she waits for the storm to come to her.

If a supercell is shaped something like a paint palette, Smith parks in that negative space where your thumb would go. This area looks placid on the radar—you won’t see any green, yellow, or red—however, it’s actually the air intake of the tornado, making it an excellent place to study. This pocket is also perpetually close to danger, as it abuts the funnel itself. Driving around the Great Plains, built on a grid of highways, she’ll chase a storm dynamically to get into position. But in areas like the South, such as Alabama, roads aren’t built on a grid, so she has to strategize a handful of points in advance to observe and stick to the plan. “You might think you’re driving on a road that goes south, and then suddenly it turns west and you drive directly into a tornado,” Smith says. For the past 50 years of storm chasing, to get caught in a tornado was a badge of shame. It meant you didn’t know your stuff, that you were an amateur who had bit off more than you could chew. And it would have gotten you roasted, to your face, at any truck stop.

But with the rise of social media, the ubiquity of better storm-tracking apps, and, sure, movies like Twisters, there’s been both a rise of amateur storm chasers (and related crashes) and a push to create increasingly extreme content focused on “zero metering” a tornado (e.g., driving inside it). Now some vehicles have been built less like storm trucks and more like tornado tanks, intended to be driven into the heart of a tornado, where the data collection can be dirty but the visuals can be incredible. One such vehicle, the Dominator, features full steel armor, along with hydraulic spikes that drill into the ground. Driven by Reed Timmer—a respected, if boundary-pushing, University of Oklahoma meteorologist who didn’t respond to our request for an interview—the car’s spikes allow the vehicle to plant so it doesn’t blow away in a funnel cloud. In theory.