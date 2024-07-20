Why more architects are becoming real estate developers

The six-unit loft conversion underway at 62 Reade Street in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood has the dual benefit of good bones and a good backstory. A combination of two historically landmarked 19th century Italianate structures, it was previously owned by a couple who ran a clock factory on its lower floors while living in a residence they’d created by tearing down the walls between the two buildings’ top floors. It’s the kind of building that would be irresistible to a design-centric architect as well as a marketing-savvy developer.

In this instance, Eran Chen is both. Founder of the New York-based architecture firm ODA, Chen has spent decades on one side of this kind of project, creating the designs for large-scale buildings that real estate developers bring to market around the world. At 62 Reade Street, Chen and his firm are also playing the role of developer, taking on responsibility not only for designing six full-floor lofts that span the 50-foot width of the two combined buildings but also the acquisition, financing, local approvals process, and construction management.

He’s part of a new wave of architects who are diversifying their involvement in the creation of new buildings by leading their development, shouldering more potential risk, but also enjoying more potential profit. As architect-developers, they straddle two interrelated worlds that are often at odds with each other: architects want to create well-executed designs that places value on how it’s experienced by people, while developers want to pursue feasible and deliverable projects that can turn a hefty profit. A growing number of architect-developers are proving they can do both, for short- and long-term returns.

“What this helps me personally and my entire team to do is to get a deeper understanding of some elements that architects are traditionally not dealing with,” says Chen. The 62 Reade Street project has been a real-world training in identifying development opportunities, seeking out investment and financing, acquiring property, managing on-the-ground construction, and balancing design intentions with the realities of budgetary limitations. (ODA has partnered with another developer-investor on this project, BSD, so there is some institutional knowledge already at play.)