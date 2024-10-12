This AI can think like an engineer—and it just designed a spaceship engine

Looking at all the stuff surrounding Lin Kayser in his Dubai office, it’s easy to assume he’s a rocket scientist working on a spaceship to escape Earth’s gravity. Drawings, plans, and prototypes seemingly stolen from an interstellar alien probe frame Kayser on Zoom. But the cofounder of Leap 71 is no rocket scientist—even if he looks like he could play one in a movie.

“We are fundamentally a software company,” Kayser tells me. “We’re building a computational model that can autonomously generate technical objects and machines.” Leap 71 doesn’t use generative AI, the predictive-based engines that power tools like ChatGPT, or even CAD software from Autodesk, nTopology, or Divergent 3D. It is not parametric CAD either. Rather, the company has developed something entirely different, a major leap in computational engineering design. Its name is Noyron, a system that is trying to harness the knowledge and creativity of engineers into a powerful artificial intelligence tool that autonomously designs advanced machinery and products.

Developed in-house, the software encapsulates the expertise of skilled engineers, integrating physics, such as thermal models, rules about manufacturing, and the logic of different engineering fields within one coherent framework. According to Kayser, Noyron is constantly evolving, learning from data fed back from real-world tests and manufacturing outcomes. The system can be specialized and tailored to serve different industries. There’s Noyron RP for rocket motors, for example, Noyron EA for electromagnetic systems, and Noyron HX for heat exchangers.

One of the defining features of Noyron, according to Kayser, is that it doesn’t just produce a shape—it predicts how that object will perform in real-life conditions. Like a human engineer, the system tries to create components that meet the desired requirements, based on the collective knowledge embedded within it. “In theory, parametric CAD should have been that, but parametric CAD is geometry-driven,” he tells me. “Our stuff is physics, it’s logic, it’s decisions, it’s iteration.”