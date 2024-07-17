Why the death of telehealth is good news for consumers

BY Owen Tripp3 minute read

The flexibility and personalization we’ve come to expect from banking apps, online shopping, and streaming services is still far from the norm in healthcare. Nearly half of all people find navigating healthcare to be more stressful than going to the department of motor vehicles—not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Entrepreneurs like myself have been working for years to modernize the healthcare experience and bring fresh thinking to the industry. We believe digital technology—and virtual care, first and foremost—is essential for efficient, effective, and equitable healthcare, and we have plenty of research to back it up. The pandemic took the mask off virtual care. As with remote work, most people had their first telehealth experience during lockdown, and their reaction, in a nutshell, was: “You mean we could have been doing this remotely all along?” Tens of millions of people living in healthcare deserts can now access high-quality care from their living room, on their schedule—and so can a single parent in Chicago with diabetes and two jobs. That’s a really big deal.

So, if virtual care is a clear game-changer, why are some suggesting it’s dying? The End of Telehealth 1.0 Don’t believe everything you read. While two big players (Optum Healthcare and Walmart) recently announced they are shutting down their virtual care businesses, and pioneering telehealth companies that were riding high during the pandemic (such as Teladoc and Amwell) are struggling publicly, the enthusiasm and potential for virtual care hasn’t waned. What we’re witnessing instead is the endgame of the Telehealth 1.0 model, which largely consists of transactional video visits with a doctor you’ll likely never see again. While convenient, these one-off connections haven’t delivered lasting value to patients or doctors and are almost entirely disconnected from the rest of the healthcare system.

The doctor you see in your urgent care app and the primary care doc you see downtown might as well be on different planets. Like most people, you probably also have an online therapy or meditation app, a pharmacy app, a health insurance app, and a patient portal for your local health system. But the apps don’t talk to each other, and you can’t remember the logins for any of them. This is what passes for digital transformation in healthcare: We’ve just moved the silos and dysfunction online. Thanks to better technology and more industry foresight, that is no longer the case everywhere. In pockets, virtual care is evolving at a rapid clip. Telehealth 1.0 is proving to be a stepping stone (albeit an important one) to a truly modern healthcare experience, and its demise is a sign that we’re heading in the right direction. The future of healthcare The future of healthcare isn’t a phone-a-doc service or a phone full of apps; it’s an all-in-one personalized experience that simplifies access, supports the full spectrum of physical and mental health, and is fully connected to all healthcare settings, both virtual and in-person. And importantly, all of it is led and coordinated by the same core care team, with additional expertise as needed.

What does that look like for patients? It means virtual-first healthcare experiences for a range of things. Yes, the sinus infection in the middle of the night, but also your annual primary care appointment at home—with a scale and digital blood pressure cuff close by, and preordered labs waiting for you at a convenient location. It means virtual interactions with doctors you build a long-term relationship with, doctors who also understand your healthcare benefits and can guide you to appropriate care. (If you’re experiencing anxiety symptoms, for example, the doctor can recommend an online or in-person consultation with an in-network therapist or psychiatrist.) Or, in the event of a serious health scare, it means being fully supported by your care team as you ask questions about your diagnosis, seek out expert medical opinions to understand your treatment options, and decide on next steps—with the common thread being high-quality care, in line with your healthcare coverage and preferences, that reduces costs for individuals and the system as a whole.