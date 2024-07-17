How to lead an AI transformation with customer care

BY Ruth Zive4 minute read

Ruth Zive is chief marketing officer at LivePerson and host of the Generation AI podcast.

Business leaders know AI can make a positive impact on their companies, but there’s still a lot of debate as to how to get started. Transforming your business with artificial intelligence is like exploring uncharted waters: There may be treasure and glory at the end of the journey, but there’s also much to fear. On top of the inherent uncertainty with new technology, there’s an additional barrier to overcome with AI right now. As important stakeholders (especially your own customers) have started to feel frosty about all the AI hype, the equivalent of a thick layer of ice has formed over your path to better business outcomes. In fact, only 50% of consumers say they feel positive about using AI to engage with businesses, according to recent research commissioned by LivePerson, the technology firm where I lead marketing. If you’re thinking about which part of your business should be the icebreaker—that special-purpose ship that leads the way and cracks open the path for the rest of your fleet—customer care should be at the top of your list.

Why start with customer care? Customer care has three things going for it that make it the ideal icebreaker for enterprise AI: people, data, and outcomes. Let’s start with the people. When you get right down to it, customer care has always been the ultimate influence on how your customers feel toward your brand. Just like an icebreaker ship carves a path for other vessels, customer care has always led the vanguard for the rest of your business operations. If your AI transformation begins with a focus on making your customers’ lives better, you’re already on a proven path to success. Second, customer care is one of the most important data sources for your AI transformation. Your contact center allows you to hear directly from customers about what they love and what they’d change about your business. From identifying common pain points to capitalizing on suggestions for improvement, ongoing AI-powered analysis of your customer conversations helps you get better over time, all the time. Make no mistake: The voice of your customer is one of your business’s most precious resources, and it can help your entire business improve.

Finally, customer care is an area where you can show tangible ROI from AI investments, helping build confidence in AI projects internally and demonstrating to your customers that they should start warming up to the technology. There are many ways to do this, and one of my favorite examples is the innovation happening at Texas-based Frost Bank. Carve a new path for AI Frost Bank is an example of how even the most established brands—Frost has been in business for 156 years—can use technology to strengthen human connection. For the past 15 years, Frost has been rated No. 1 in the state for retail banking customer satisfaction by J.D. Power, and its strategy for AI in customer care demonstrates why they’ve consistently earned the accolade. Instead of putting unintelligent or experimental AI directly in front of customers, they use it behind the scenes to help their agents work at the top of their game. As a general principle, the team at Frost believes that customers should be able to speak directly to a real person 24/7 no matter what channel they reach out on. This means no phone trees and no customer-facing bots, but interestingly, AI still plays a role in this incredibly human-centric approach. Frost uses generative AI tools in two ways: (1) auto-summarizing conversations and (2) instantly providing suggested responses for agents to leverage in real-time. With the help of these tools, Frost maintains a 91% customer satisfaction score and keeps agent response time to under one minute.