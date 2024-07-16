The global, decentralized, and sustainable future of battery manufacturing

BY Alan Liao4 minute read

For decades, the battery industry has relied on urgency, adaptability, and efficiency to stay relevant within an equally lean and dynamic macro environment. One of the most important aspects of this process is environmental sustainability, a timeless cross-industry factor impacting long-standing corporate and industrial norms.

Now, global battery manufacturing must continue pushing toward a more sustainable trajectory, implementing emergent technologies, innovative delivery models, and green energy practices to maximize success for a lower environmental cost. PRIORITIZING SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING As battery manufacturers navigate the rising demand for fruitful lithium mining, the ongoing refinement of solid-state EV batteries, and other disruptive trends, they must maintain an underlying dedication to sustainable production. Today’s leading battery companies—including those in the U.S. and China—can do their part by overhauling unsustainable protocols, auditing and restructuring battery supply chains, and keeping their biggest goals confined to a green lens.

A 2024 Oxford Academic study highlights these ideas for lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery manufacturing, noting that electricity generation alone makes up about 37% of Li-ion’s greenhouse gas emissions. The study also discusses the need for sustainable, decarbonized infrastructure to reduce battery-related emissions while not overlooking the sector’s inherent supply chain complexities, electrical input challenges, and broad economic pressures. In this sense, one of Manaflex’s goals is to replace chemical etching within the EV development process, ultimately making developmental infrastructure less intrusive and more sustainable. LEVERAGING AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES

An effective way to create a more sustainable battery supply chain is through the evolving spectrum of advanced, interconnected technology. This fact holds promising implications for manufacturing at large, with automated technology, in particular, quickly becoming an asset for greener battery manufacturing. This technology potentially allows the sector to reduce inefficiencies and boost performance without increasing its carbon footprint. A 2023 MIT Technology Review article underscores this potential, emphasizing AI’s growing capability to advance battery manufacturing within the automotive and aviation sectors and offer streamlined alternatives to slow, trial-intensive traditional methods. A broad application of this technology is the so-called dark factory, a rising concept in which factory operations are predominantly autonomous, achieving end-to-end product assembly with little to no direct human intervention. As a result, the battery sector’s most vital processes could reap the benefits of a tighter, less crowded manufacturing cycle; for instance, the presence of cameras autonomously communicating with factory levers could help aerospace supply chains generate products at scale for shifting EV component prices. Historically, human involvement in supply chains has been a double-edged sword. While human oversight still yields certain benefits for product manufacturing, such presence has also given way to other costly, expansive methods, ensuring quality and safety—namely, cleanrooms, or controlled environments mitigating contaminants, microbes, and other detrimental impurities. Dark factories stand to eliminate such dependencies and make factories self-sustaining without needless peripheral effort and risk.

Process automation leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other sophisticated algorithmic resources is helping battery manufacturing remain high-functioning, lean, and reflective of an increasingly circular economy where batteries are a sustainable commodity. A 2023 study published on ScienceDirect supports this notion regarding Li-ion batteries’ recyclability, stating that “the introduction of automated assembly strategies for [Li-ion battery] disassembly and recycling pipelines will introduce economic strength and viability to a large-scale and complex issue.” PIONEERING NEW EFFICIENCIES Automation brings many forms of operational efficiency for the battery sector. Advanced robotics aid the quick, consistent assembly of batteries, power storage packs, and modules; AI material handling tools provide efficient material transportation across factories and reduce the need for manual labor; and predictive analytics help mitigate equipment failures and periods of stagnation while supporting maintenance costs and overall quality control (an important variable for sensitive components like EV batteries). Meanwhile, adaptive quality management (AQM) systems lend additional fluidity by forgoing rigid procedural standards and allowing for real-time, data-driven adjustment, feedback, and cross-functional collaboration.

This efficiency spreads to financial matters within the supply chain. In addition to reducing labor costs, automated systems provide dependable, uninterrupted operation, which strengthens productivity while reducing error rates, waste byproducts, and costly product recalls. Since automated production lines are often as costly as the process’s raw materials themselves, AI-based precision also ensures that businesses maximize material usage without additional spending on setbacks, which is especially crucial for expensive vital materials like lithium. As battery manufacturing lines emphasize leanness and lower production prices without sacrificing profit margins, they can focus on making better products and creating a positive ripple for the market and, therefore, the environment. EV batteries, for example, have benefitted from lower purchase costs and have become more accessible to consumers interested in purchasing environmentally friendly electric vehicles; this, in turn, could spur market growth and create a healthy, sustainable cycle. In 2023, the US tied with Europe in experiencing the fastest EV market growth at 40 percent year-on-year. RETHINKING GLOBAL MANUFACTURING STRATEGIES

These technological shifts support more sustainable manufacturing by allowing companies to scale up output without expanding their workforce and infrastructure, which reduces environmental intrusion. However, to properly support this change, the battery sector must also consider overarching global manufacturing strategies. Decentralized manufacturing is one potential solution. This method involves production across multiple facilities rather than one centralized location, and for the battery market, this could mean reduced shipping times and costs due to enhanced, more strategic manufacturing unit placement. A multi-location approach can also produce more facilities capable of quickly adapting to local markets, regional regulations, and ever-changing consumer demands. Tesla has found success through the decentralized model with its widespread manufacturing gigafactories, which produce, in part, millions of battery cells and energy products annually. What’s more, just-in-time (JIT) delivery systems remove dependency on large inventories, helping companies better allocate capital and minimize storage expenses. This approach reduces waste and promotes profitability by eliminating crowded, costly overproduction.