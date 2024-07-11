What to expect at Fast Company’s 10th annual Innovation Festival: Fast Tracks

In case your calendar isn’t already marked, Fast Company is returning to New York City for our 10th annual Innovation Festival this Sept. 16-19. This year, we’ll have many new offerings for attendees to look forward to, but we’re also building out old favorites, including Fast Tracks.

Through our unique spin on field trips across Manhattan and Brooklyn, attendees will get an intimate look inside some of the most innovative companies in town, participate in in-depth panels and workshops led by industry experts, explore new technologies, and dive into immersive experiences. Check out just some of the highlights from this year’s Fast Track line-up and be sure to stay tuned to our Innovation Festival events as we add more Fast Tracks:

Confronting Loneliness with Powerful Questions and Powerful Play: Hosted by Sloomoo Institute and GoodQues

Amid a highly publicized loneliness epidemic, there’s something we’ve lost: an innate element of human connection that we forgot or misplaced when we were “digitally distanced.” Connections used to come much easier, but digital and social technology has divided us—especially in younger generations—and now connection is work. We need to put in an effort to connect with other people. That effort can be play, deep questions, or gathering with meaning. It’s not only important for our mental health to regain a sense of connection, but “microdosing joy” is essential for fueling the creative process. Without some spark to connect, innovation is less possible. Through the lens of new research on the proven power of play and connection, being debuted at this very presentation, we’ll explore the role of slime in feeling connected to your emotions; how asking better questions can enable empathy and connective communication for more meaningful answers; and how to align ideas, communities and futures towards a more shared, connective world.