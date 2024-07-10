Three Mile Island was the site of the country’s worst nuclear disaster. Now AI energy demands might turn it back on

In 1979, a partial meltdown of a reactor at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant along the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania brought America’s nuclear fears to life. For the past five years, that plant has been dormant, but a movement is underway to turn things back on, as demand for power sources by artificial intelligence companies continues to grow.
The Washington Post reports that Constellation Energy, which owns Three Mile Island, is considering a restart of the facility’s Unit 1 reactor. (That facility sits next to the Unit 2 reactor that had the partial meltdown, which was the country’s worst nuclear accident in history.)
“Though we have determined it would be technically feasible to restart the unit, we have not made any decision on a restart as there are many economic, commercial, operational, and regulatory considerations remaining,” Dave Snyder, a Constellation spokesperson, told Fast Company.
That echoes comments made in May from CEO Joseph Dominguez, who was asked on an analyst call if the company was considering a Three Mile Island restart. Dominguez replied, “We’re doing a good bit of thinking about a number of different opportunities, and that would probably be certainly one of those that we would think about. But we’re not there yet to start disclosing capital and other things relating to that opportunity.”
And any restart, the company reportedly told investors, would take several years.
Unit 1 of Three Mile Island was shut down (“permanently shut down” was the language at the time) on September 20, 2019, after starting operations in 1974. Constellation purchased the unit in 2000, and it produced enough electricity in the following years to power 800,000 homes for almost two years and “offset more than 95 million metric tons of carbon, the equivalent of nearly 20 million cars off the road,” the company says. (Constellation was not the owner of the Unit 2 reactor; FirstEnergy, which owned Unit 2, sold it to Energy Solutions in December 2020 to complete its decommissioning process.)
Powering up Three Mile Island again would first require the approval of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Safety advocates, however, worry that the NRC might be pressured to overlook possible safety issues. Nuclear reactors generally have a life span of 60 years or so, but that can potentially be expanded with updates to components.