Three Mile Island was the site of the country’s worst nuclear disaster. Now AI energy demands might turn it back on

In 1979, a partial meltdown of a reactor at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant along the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania brought America’s nuclear fears to life. For the past five years, that plant has been dormant, but a movement is underway to turn things back on, as demand for power sources by artificial intelligence companies continues to grow.

The Washington Post reports that Constellation Energy, which owns Three Mile Island, is considering a restart of the facility’s Unit 1 reactor. (That facility sits next to the Unit 2 reactor that had the partial meltdown, which was the country’s worst nuclear accident in history.)

“Though we have determined it would be technically feasible to restart the unit, we have not made any decision on a restart as there are many economic, commercial, operational, and regulatory considerations remaining,” Dave Snyder, a Constellation spokesperson, told Fast Company.

That echoes comments made in May from CEO Joseph Dominguez, who was asked on an analyst call if the company was considering a Three Mile Island restart. Dominguez replied, “We’re doing a good bit of thinking about a number of different opportunities, and that would probably be certainly one of those that we would think about. But we’re not there yet to start disclosing capital and other things relating to that opportunity.”