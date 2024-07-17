Quit chasing food and wellness trends

BY Brad Charron3 minute read

No one wants to be average—and entrepreneurs can’t afford to be.

Having spent my career at companies including Kind, Frito-Lay, Chobani, and now ALOHA, I’ve experienced firsthand how insanely competitive the food consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry is. According to Informa Markets, nearly 80% of CPG startups fail. I’ve seen the way some CEOs are so focused on being different, they don’t spend enough energy figuring out how to be excellent and common. Not different for the sake of different, but truly better. The idea of being “trend right” versus “trendy” calls for pinpointing a customer need, staying relevant, and delivering a consistent product or solution. With consumer goods, and food in particular, I’ve learned that creating a brand that sustains over time hinges on trust—not necessarily all the bells and whistles. If you’re in the spotlight too much, you may not be focusing enough on doing the hard work. Know your customer Trends come and go, so it’s important to build loyal followers based on solid products and diversify from there. Knowing your core customer and their motivations is essential. It is not a one-sided dialogue—it 100% matters what your customers have to say.

I always try to determine if customer feedback points to a systemic issue or a personal one. If it’s personal, where are the gaps in consumer knowledge about a product or ingredient and how can we provide the missing information? If it’s systemic, are there patterns that indicate an oversight on our part? What are we not hearing and how can it help identify what the category is missing? A good rule of thumb is to talk to customers like people rather than speeding through customer service tickets. When I was at Under Armour, “listening” meant observing pro athletes who endorsed our performance equipment. We noticed that they wore other brands to and from their games, outside of the locker room, and in the press. If we wanted to reach our full potential with this consumer group, we realized we had to address their demand for casual and stylish wearables. It opened up a whole new environment to think about how Under Armour could merge innovative technology (fabric) into lifestyle. It led us to design our Charged Cotton line and expand the brand off-field. Once you attract the right customers, once they feel heard and their needs are fulfilled, you won’t have to use marketing dollars to buy their patronage again. A huge win—and a lucrative one. This hinges on embracing the comfort of consistency (availability plus product experience). If retailers are fully stocked and customers have a great experience with your products every time, it builds trust. They are more likely to stick around because you give them no reason to seek alternatives.

Value progressive thought Being trend right also means valuing progressive thought. It means innovating by bringing new flavors to market (and twists on proven favorites). Combined with a commitment to authenticity, ethical sourcing, and storytelling, this will get you much further than chasing every flash-in-the-pan product trend. That’s why I won’t launch any product I don’t love. It’s why I’ll never create something just for the sake of a hashtag. Once you gain a customer’s loyalty for one product, you need to be able to deliver across other variants. It’s an idea I call “alligator arms.” The most valuable customer is a loyal customer who goes to your shelf space, reaches out their arms, and scoops your entire product line into their cart. A silly visual but an impactful one, nevertheless. Don’t overdesign With product development there’s a tendency to overdesign, and that’s a mistake. Some of the best Michelin star chefs take a theory about the right mix of ingredients and craft something that stands out, where diners have a new experience with their food. In a similar vein, packaged food product producers need to be knowledgeable about new, exciting ingredients—but people trying to overdesign often screw it up.