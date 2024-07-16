Why noncompetes were never the solution

BY Elaine Mak4 minute read

The Federal Trade Commission’s April ban on noncompete clauses for employees has stirred up significant conversation, especially in the tech industry where these agreements have been a staple. As the debate continues raging on, companies will understandably be busy evaluating alternative legal clauses to protect their interests. Legalities aside, this issue brings to light far loftier questions that organizations should be grappling with like, “what kind of companies will win in a world without noncompetes,” and “what do C-suites need to do to compete in this new world order?”

Before we answer these questions, we need to fully understand the problem. Like them or not, noncompetes created a sense of stability—increments of certainty around employee behavior in highly competitive industries. A strategy of “retention by contract,” however, comes with the hidden cost of having employees on your payroll who may not really be “on your team.” For this reason, noncompetes were never the solution. Lillien Ellis, an assistant professor at the Darden School of Business who specializes in the psychology of intellectual property ownership, frames the issue well in a recent Q&A, reinforcing that, “Leaders will need to find new ways to create a shared understanding with the people they lead.” The context shared by Ellis highlights the business imperative of addressing these issues on a psychological and behavioral level, not just a legal one. Taking on a more behavioral perspective does not just apply to intellectual property. It underpins the C-suite leadership that will be needed for companies to become magnets for talent where innovation can thrive. This new model for leadership will feel less like a contract and more like a relationship. Rather than leadership based on authority and requirements, employment relationships will increasingly become symbiotic choices based on an ongoing series of reinforcing behaviors and interactions.

To embody this new style of leadership, executive teams need what I call the full “C-set”—the mindset, skillset, and toolset—to drive change and authentically engage talent. Mindset: People at the center of collective success The C-suite of tomorrow starts with a mindset that prioritizes and values people as innovation drivers, versus people as a resource or budget line item. To achieve this, the “people” function needs to be elevated and on par with other key functions, like technology and revenue. From there, executive teams must shift their concept of employee retention from “how do we prevent employees from leaving” to “how do we prepare for them to eventually leave.” For example, some employees were born with a passion to build, but would be less passionate (or less engaged) maintaining their creations. Rather than expect them to make that transition in the name of retention, our organizations would be better served to help them find their next opportunity to build, internally or elsewhere. To achieve this, executive teams will need to break down silos and embrace a mindset that recognizes the interconnectedness of people at the center of collective success. Skillset: Orchestrate results in a fluid world of talent Ellis’s Q&A deftly articulates what I have observed in my 20 years in leadership transformation—that a sense of ownership over one’s work is one of the most powerful drivers of hard work and creativity. The same intangibles that are free to walk out the door when an employee leaves are the very same things that fuel the type of innovation our companies need to thrive.

Executive teams will need to move away from the old style of fear-based leadership and develop a new skill set that brings out motivation and creativity across talent and initiatives. For example, we will see a shift away from team structures based only on organizational hierarchy as leaders learn to recognize and deploy individual strengths to drive team success. For example, a team charged with building new product functionality to address a customer concern might be led by the account lead, rather than someone on the product team, to leverage their customer knowledge. Structures may vary by initiative, with authority earned through influence and merit. To actually succeed in a world where talent is not managed by contract, Ellis identifies what I have seen many organizations miss—the need for “new mechanisms for helping people understand what it means to own information and ideas…” For this style of leadership to have impact, the C-suite must embrace that leadership is much more about action than title. The values that bring out the best in people’s work must be demonstrated in leaders’ behavior, embedded in the strategy and culture of the organization, and codified in all of the ways that work gets done. For example, if honesty, accessibility, and accountability are core values for your organization, don’t just post them on your employee intranet. Test for them in the hiring process. Demonstrate them and point out when you do. Refer back to them in each town hall and use them in your daily vernacular. Don’t just recognize them in employees, but reward them for exhibiting these values where it counts—in pay and promotions.