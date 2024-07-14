‘Bait and switch’ jobs are surprisingly common. Here’s what to do if it happens to you

Corporate lawyer Jessica thought she’d landed her dream job as the lead legal counsel at a tech startup, with the exciting opportunity to grow her career quickly. Yet as soon as she started, the dream unraveled.

“I joined as the first lawyer in the business, and that whole job was sold to me as ‘You’re going to be the first in the door, so you’ll set up all the processes.’ To me it was the dream role,” says Jessica, who asked to use a pseudonym to protect her reputation and privacy.

“My manager was the person [who] interviewed me, and she really sold the dream to me as, ‘This is going to be an amazing experience for you.’ My interview experience was great, so I took the job on the basis that my career would go in the direction she’d described.”

Within two weeks, it became apparent to Jessica that her manager only wanted her to do one thing: manage contracts. She wasn’t able to give any legal advice, which is what she’d been told initially was the focus of her role.