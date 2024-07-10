Amazon says it hit a goal of 100% clean power. Employees say it’s more like 22%

BY Adele Peters2 minute read

Today, Amazon announced that it hit its 100% renewable electricity goal seven years early. But a group of Amazon employees argues that the company’s math is misleading.

A report from the group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, argues that only 22% of the company’s data centers in the U.S. actually run on clean power. The employees looked at where each data center was located and the mix of power on the regional grids—how much was coming from coal, gas, or oil versus solar or wind. Amazon, like many other companies, buys renewable energy credits (RECs) for a certain amount of clean power that’s produced by a solar plant or wind farm. In theory, RECs are supposed to push new renewable energy to get built. In reality, that doesn’t always happen. The employee research found that 68% of Amazon’s RECs are unbundled, meaning that they didn’t fund new renewable infrastructure, but gave credit for renewables that already existed or were already going to be built. Amazon did not respond to a request for comment before publication. After this story was initially published, an Amazon spokesperson disputed the group’s findings, saying the report they were drawn from was “based on incorrect figures and assumptions,” and noted that it’s using RECs until hundreds of wind and solar projects that it’s enabled come online. Still, the employee group stands by its calculations and says that those hundreds of projects shouldn’t be counted early—and they’re not all in the same places as the company’s data centers.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

As new data centers are built, they can mean that fossil-fuel-dependent grids end up building new fossil fuel power plants. “Dominion Energy, which is the utility in Virginia, is expanding because of demand, and Amazon is obviously one of their largest customers,” says Eliza Pan, a representative from Amazon Employees for Climate Justice and a former Amazon employee. “Dominion’s expansion is not renewable expansion. It’s more fossil fuels.” Amazon also doesn’t buy credits that are specifically tied to the grids powering their data centers. The company might purchase RECs from Canada or Arizona, for example, to offset electricity used in Virginia. The credits also aren’t tied to the time that the energy was used; data centers run all day and night, but most renewable energy is only available some of the time. The employee group argues that the company should follow the approach that Google takes. Google aims to use carbon-free energy, 24/7, on every grid where it operates. After this story’s initial publication, Amazon said it prefers an “emissions-first” approach to buying clean energy, meaning that its actions maximize carbon reductions. But a Princeton study found that the 24/7 approach is more effective.