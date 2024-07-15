This beauty company just one-upped the drugstore travel aisle

Packing for a trip usually means buying whatever travel-size shampoo, body wash, and toothpaste your nearby drugstore sells or squeezing product into mini containers the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) won’t make you toss out at security.

Now, discerning consumers don’t have to leave their fancy beauty products at home. 100mL, which curates luxe travel-size beauty and health products, offers a digital version of an elevated drugstore, in which everything is already airport-compliant and available in one place for simplified travel prep.

Named for the TSA’s 3.4-ounce (or just-over-100 milliliters) limit for liquids, gels, and aerosols packed in a carry-on, 100mL partnered with high-end, design-forward brands like Aesop, Crown Affair, Fortuna Skin, and Ursa Major to curate a travel-size-only online shop. Carrying 18 brands selected for having “clean, sustainable, and inclusive” products, according to the company’s website, 100mL sells everything from face masks and tampons to beard oil and condoms. Prices vary, between around $8 and $200, depending on the item.

“We curate the best in beauty and wellness in travel-ready sizes, so you never have to sacrifice your rituals while you’re on the go,” 100mL says its website. “No more endless errands, generic drugstore products, or plastic baggies.”