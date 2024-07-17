Q: How do I give feedback to my boss?



A: Giving feedback to your boss is frequently called “managing up” and it’s a delicate balance. A lot of the advice I gave about delivering negative feedback still applies, with the obvious caveat that there’s a power dynamic at play.



For managers, getting feedback is critical. As an employee, you likely receive at least semi-regular feedback on your job performance. But so many people suffer though bad bosses because no one tells managers how to improve and many get promoted without any training. If your manager is wise, they will see your feedback as a gift, because not only does it take a lot of guts to speak up, but they likely wonder how they’re doing.



With that in mind, here’s how to give feedback to your boss:

Approach it as a problem you need help solving

People get defensive quickly if they feel they are being criticized. So a good approach can be to present the feedback as an issue the two of you can work together to solve. (That way the change might even feel like their idea.) For example, if your boss is constantly checking up on you, you might approach it like this: “I’ve noticed you are checking in on the status of sales numbers a lot, is there another way I can get you that information that would save time?”

Or if they talk over you in meetings, you could try an approach like, “I’ve noticed our brainstorming meetings get unwieldy. Maybe if we use the raise-hand function, they will run more smoothly.” Whatever you do, approach it in a collaborative way that makes it clear you’re asking how you can help.