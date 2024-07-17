Welcome to Pressing Questions, Fast Company’s work-life advice column. Every week, deputy editor Kathleen Davis, host of The New Way We Work podcast, will answer the biggest and most pressing workplace questions.
Q: How do I give feedback to my boss?
A: Giving feedback to your boss is frequently called “managing up” and it’s a delicate balance. A lot of the advice I gave about delivering negative feedback still applies, with the obvious caveat that there’s a power dynamic at play.
For managers, getting feedback is critical. As an employee, you likely receive at least semi-regular feedback on your job performance. But so many people suffer though bad bosses because no one tells managers how to improve and many get promoted without any training. If your manager is wise, they will see your feedback as a gift, because not only does it take a lot of guts to speak up, but they likely wonder how they’re doing.
With that in mind, here’s how to give feedback to your boss:
Approach it as a problem you need help solving
People get defensive quickly if they feel they are being criticized. So a good approach can be to present the feedback as an issue the two of you can work together to solve. (That way the change might even feel like their idea.) For example, if your boss is constantly checking up on you, you might approach it like this: “I’ve noticed you are checking in on the status of sales numbers a lot, is there another way I can get you that information that would save time?”
Or if they talk over you in meetings, you could try an approach like, “I’ve noticed our brainstorming meetings get unwieldy. Maybe if we use the raise-hand function, they will run more smoothly.” Whatever you do, approach it in a collaborative way that makes it clear you’re asking how you can help.
Tread lightly with emotions
How your boss makes you feel is important, and when you give feedback, it’s valid to bring up how their words and actions impact you. Always assume good intentions though. You can even acknowledge that it’s uncomfortable to talk about by saying something like, “This is difficult to talk about, but I want to give you some honest feedback. I don’t think you mean this, but when you don’t respond to my messages, it makes me feel like you don’t value my ideas.” A good manager will appreciate that feedback and work to correct the mistake.
Ask for feedback, too
Feedback is a two-way street. When you are giving suggestions to your boss, make sure you ask for feedback, too. “Is there anything I can do to make our meetings more efficient?” or “Is there a better way for me to send ideas?”
Managing up is tricky, but it can also make your work life much more harmonious.
