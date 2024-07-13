A financial guide to navigating your sandwich generation years

BY Emily Guy Birken4 minute read

Sometimes, it feels like everyone needs you all at the same time. Your elderly parents are not so steady anymore and need you to shovel their snow and figure out how to pay for their expensive heart medication. But your kids are at a tough age, too, and need another $2,000 worth of orthodontia and a shoulder to cry on when what’s-his-face sends a breakup text. This is what it’s like in the sandwich generation—the generation of folks who are caring for kids at home while also helping aging parents navigate late retirement.

When you’re in the midst of this balancing act, it can feel like no picnic. But this hectic season of your life does not have to ruin your finances, or your plans. Here’s how members of the sandwich generation can financially protect themselves while being there for their parents and kids. Have the unpleasant conversations Many people would rather clean the local football stadium with a toothbrush than talk to their parents about money, healthcare, and estate planning, but those in the sandwich generation simply can’t avoid these conversations. You need to understand exactly where your parents stand financially. Do they have a robust nest egg or are they living on a shoestring? Do they have a plan for long-term care? Do they have a will, power of attorney, advance directive, or other plans in place if they become incapacitated or die?

If just thinking about bringing up these issues feels like throwing a conversational grenade, try couching the chat as a request for advice. You might ask Mom and Dad how they planned for retirement since you’re thinking about your own nest egg. Similarly, you could suggest that you work on these important plans and documents together so that you get your estate-planning taken care of alongside your parents. Prioritize your retirement The advice to prioritize your retirement-investing ahead of college savings is relatively easy to follow. Not only does maximizing your tax-advantaged retirement savings while your kids are still in high school help them qualify for financial aid, but you also know that your children can take loans for school, whereas there are no loans available for your retirement. It gets hairier when you have to choose between retirement-investing and taking care of your aging parents. If they’re in need of long-term care and do not have the funds for it, focusing your financial resources on your eventual retirement can feel like a heartless choice. Nevertheless, it is important to continue investing for retirement, even if your parents need financial help.

