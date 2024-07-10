Samsung pushes AI features in new foldable smartphones, ring, and smartwatch

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest foldable smartphones on Wednesday, making its priciest flagship model lighter and slimmer and bolstering AI functions as it challenges Apple’s dominance in the premium market.

Samsung is also offering more sophisticated health monitoring functions to drive new demand for accessories such as its smartwatch, as well as a new ring for easy health monitoring and screen control.

The world’s largest smartphone maker pioneered the foldable segment in 2019, but Wednesday’s launch is crucial as Samsung’s foldable phone shipment share fell from 81% in 2022 to 63% in 2023 with competitors surging into the market, according to data provider Canalys.

In response, Samsung made the wide Galaxy Z Fold 6 its lightest and slimmest ever to attract customers. The clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a longer battery life, higher resolution camera and a new vapour chamber to keep the phone cooler, reducing pain points discovered through customer interviews.