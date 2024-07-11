The new Paramount logo is the fleece vest of entertainment logos

BY Hunter Schwarz2 minute read

Paramount Global is officially merging with the production company Skydance. On its first investor call following news of the merger, the company unveiled a new logo as part of a presentation to investors. It reads more like the launch of a private equity firm than an entertainment company.

The new logo uses Paramount’s legacy mountain motif and circle of stars, but replaces the media company’s script wordmark with a new serif version that gently arcs with a curved line underneath. It’s set in what appears to be the same font and arrangement as the Skydance logo. The traditional all-caps serif and thin strokes, when paired with its royal blue background, creates a wordmark resembling those in corporate consulting and investing, like McKinsey or Citadel, rather than other entertainment companies and streaming services, which largely use script or sans serif type. [Images: Paramount] With this in mind, the new post-merger logo is great if your goal is internal corporate synergy—and that may well be the case since the logo was used in a document that discusses things like strengthening balance sheets, enhancing free cash flows, and unifying key IP. But it also saps the Paramount logo of its personality. The end result is a dull logo that looks more suited to a direct-to-home-video brand than one of the most storied media companies in the world.

The mountain logo in use, ca. 1924. [Image: John Kisch Archive/Getty Images] 110 years of logo history Paramount has used a mountain logo since 1914, and as the company expanded to become a media giant that owned properties like CBS, MTV, and Nickelodeon, it became one of the most well-known brands in entertainment, with 96% brand recognition in the U.S., according to the company. Its logo was an integral part of the company’s near-universal brand recognition, and its parent company National Amusements kept it as it moved into the streaming age. [Image: Paramount] When Paramount launched its streaming service Paramount+ in 2021, it turned to Loyalkaspar, a branding and marketing agency that worked on brand identities for other streamers like Disney+ and Peacock. The designers kept Paramount’s mountain, stars, and script wordmark for its streaming service brand, but aligned the slant of the text and shadows on the mountain and brightened the blue. Loyalkaspar confirmed to Fast Company that they did not design the logo released Tuesday. Corporate consolidation’s design side effects Standardizing media logos may be the way companies are going in an era of consolidation (see Marvel Entertainment’s synergized branding), but there’s also the chance the new Paramount-Skydance logo is temporary. Merging media conglomerates are worth billions of dollars, but a new visual identity isn’t always a top concern when two companies become one. A representative from Skydance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.