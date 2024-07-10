VW’s Audi factory in Brussels may close due to low demand for EVs

Volkswagen on Tuesday warned it may close the Brussels site of its luxury brand Audi due to a sharp drop in demand for high-end electric cars that has hit Europe’s top carmaker, forcing it to cut its margin target for the current year.

Volkswagen has not shut down a plant since it closed the Westmoreland site in Pennsylvania in 1988, and the last VW brand chief to threaten closures in Europe stepped down months after doing so, according to a labor source.

Automakers have been hit hard by lower than expected EV demand after investing heavily in capacity and technology development, with Audi warning earlier this year its sales would dip in 2024 as it worked on introducing new models while also cutting costs.

Volkswagen said the costs of finding an alternative use for the Brussels plant or closing it, as well as other unplanned expenses, would have an impact totalling up to 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in the 2024 financial year.