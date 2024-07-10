Microsoft drops OpenAI board seat amid antitrust concerns

Microsoft has ditched the board observer seat at OpenAI that has drawn regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic, saying it was not necessary after the AI start-up’s governance had improved significantly in the past eight months.

Apple, which last month announced bringing OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT to its devices, would not take the observer role on OpenAI’s board after being widely expected to do so, the Financial Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

An OpenAI spokesperson said the company will establish a new engagement approach by hosting regular stakeholder meetings with strategic partners such as Microsoft and Apple and investors such as Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures.

Microsoft took a non-voting, observer position on OpenAI’s board in November last year after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took back the reins of the company which operates the generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.