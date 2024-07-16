Why aren’t young workers climbing the corporate ladder?

Q: Michelle, you’ve had a significant impact on how corporations approach education and career development. Can you share your journey and the work you do at InStride?

Michelle Westfort: My career has always been centered around unlocking access to education—something I believe makes an enormous difference in people’s lives. At InStride, we focus on how to do this for working adults. By partnering with companies like Medtronic, Ascension, and Banfield Pet Hospitals, we create education programs that are not only life-changing for employees, but good for business. They lead to better employee retention, more promotions, and higher productivity and engagement. In my role, I make sure that our education programs are well-matched with what both the employees and these employers need, which is key to their success and helps working adults advance in their careers.

Q: There’s a narrative that Gen Z and Millennial workers are less interested in career advancement, or that they are dialing back their career ambitions to prioritize a healthier work-life balance. Is there truth to this?

Westfort: It’s a myth that younger workers are disinterested in career growth. A recent InStride survey found that when looking for a new job, over 80% of adults seek education benefits to help them advance in their careers. It isn’t that Gen Z and Millennial employees are shunning the corporate ladder; they’re just uncertain—about how AI will change or eliminate jobs, about the economy, job market, and what career mobility looks like at their job.