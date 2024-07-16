Myths about workplace culture

As a manager, you can force those behaviors by creating key performance indicators (KPIs). Or you can create an inviting culture that will encourage employees to bring those behaviors to work. In the end, the organization is the sum of its employees’ choices, and culture is the key to driving exceptional employee performance.

Many leaders have a tough time accepting that it’s up to their employees to bring the most critical assets to an organization—creativity, compassion, innovation, ownership, and outside-the-box thinking.

However, in the pursuit of engaging employees and creating an inviting culture, organizations often fall into several traps that result in creating a manufactured culture that produces more resentment than inspiration. Here are three common misconceptions companies often have about creating an inspiring culture.

Culture is not a formula

Managers at a company were told to follow a culture checklist created by an employee engagement firm. One of the items on the checklist stated, “employees who were told that they do a good job at a frequency of once in seven days report a higher engagement level.” The checklist forced managers to say “good job” even for silly actions that were not worth the praise. Employees quickly realized that a formula is being followed and the praise was inauthentic. Instead of creating an inspiring culture, the manager praise resulted in employee cynicism.

It’s a risky endeavor to follow formulas produced by an employee engagement firm. Culture is not created by following a checklist. Employees resent a formulaic approach that lacks authenticity and intention. Beware of the easy fixes and shortcuts that seek to create an authentic culture.