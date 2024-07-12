With ammo vending machines, has convenience finally gone too far?

BY Rob Walker3 minute read

[Photo: American Rounds] American Rounds’ first ammo kiosk was installed last November in a Fresh Value grocery store in Pell City, Alabama, a town of less than 15,000, 35 miles east of Birmingham. At least a half-dozen more have since been installed in retail locations in Alabama, Texas, and Oklahoma. Following the recent round of press, CEO Grant Magers tells Fast Company, his company has received “hundreds” of store requests, and consumer interest “from California to Florida.” If this all sounds like an Onion-esque premise to you, you are not alone. “I thought it was a joke,” Tuscaloosa, Alabama, city council member Kip Tyner said during a recent council meeting, describing calls from constituents about ammunition being sold in a local grocery store. “But it’s not.” (In a video of the meeting, other council members appear bemused at the idea of picking up “bread, milk, and a round” of ammo, as one put it.) There’s nothing inherently illegal about the ammo vending machines—which are reportedly approved by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (commonly known as the ATF)—so long as they comply with state and local laws and zoning rules. (Buying ammunition does not require a background check.)

Still: Why do these exist? Particularly at a time when some big retailers, notably Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods, have restricted some ammunition and gun sales in response to mass shootings. American Rounds’ website offers some boilerplate hyperbole: “By embracing change and challenging the status quo, we aim to revolutionize the ammunition industry, making purchasing simpler, faster, and smarter for everyone.” And Magers emphasizes a safety angle, suggesting that ammunition sold in retail settings—where ammo might sit on a shelf “like a loaf of bread,” he say—can be stolen, and online sellers can be tricked. “We’re the safest option on the market,” he insists. That said, kiosks aren’t replacing the existing ammunition ecosystem, they’re just expanding it. And they may bring their own challenges: One cybersecurity expert told Business Insider the devices carried at least some risk of being hacked. Magers underscores the safety point, and claims that the machines do not store, share, or sell the ID information. It’s hard to say if the machines will catch on, but according to Magers, American Rounds was founded in response to interest from grocery chains, often in rural areas, looking to give their consumers something they want—standard “free market competition,” he says. And, he adds, automated retail machines (he doesn’t use the term, “vending machine”) already exist for all sorts of adult products, including beer and cannabis. “We’re gonna see more and more automated retail,” he predicts. So an ammo-dispensing machine may seem weird now, but its real long-term goal is to make such options seem as completely normal as picking up bread and milk.