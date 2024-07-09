Texans are using the Whataburger app to track power outages in the wake of Hurricane Beryl 

When the energy company that supplies Houston with power couldn’t keep up with its outage map following Hurricane Beryl’s Monday landfall , some residents checked area outages through a different Texas institution instead: Whataburger.

The regional fast-food giant’s app, which provides a map showing whether locations were open and operating, has proven to be a surprisingly accurate metric for judging the outages. While CenterPoint Energy, the electric company in Houston, provides information about the general number of outages, it currently has no map for customers to check exactly which areas are affected. And given that more than two million residents (1.6 million of whom were CenterPoint customers) were still without power on Tuesday, this is obviously a pressing problem.

X/formerly Twitter user BBQ Bryan’s screenshot of Whataburger’s app quickly went viral on Monday night, and multiple people replied to the post to say that indeed the status of their closest Whataburger location matched their own power-supply situation.

The Whataburger app works as a power outage tracker, handy since the electric company doesn't show a map.

Still nearly 1.9 million power outages. pic.twitter.com/d8srWmw1oV — BBQ Bryan (@BBQBryan) July 9, 2024

A staple of the Lone Star State, Whataburger began in 1950 in Corpus Christi in Southern Texas. It’s since expanded to over 1,030 locations across 16 states.