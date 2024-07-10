Even Amtrak was surprised by the instant popularity of its new Chicago-Twin Cities route

BY Kristin Toussaint4 minute read

The Amtrak Borealis, a new rail line connecting Chicago and Minneapolis-St. Paul, has only been operating for about a month, but already thousands of passengers have taken the trip. That ridership has exceeded Amtrak’s expectations—and hints at the growing desire among Americans to travel by train.

Amtrak’s Borealis launched on May 21. In June, the line’s first full month of service, it saw more than 18,500 riders. That averages about 300 passengers a day, in each direction. That’s close to maximum capacity, though because not every passenger rides the full length of the route, Amtrak can sell the same seat multiple times, which makes counting total capacity a bit tricky. Trains are also resizable, so Amtrak could add more capacity over time, if the contracts and equipment availability allow. That total ridership exceeded Amtrak’s forecasts—which Ray Lang, vice president of Amtrak State Supported Service, says were already “very optimistic”—by 2,900 passengers. “What that really means,” he adds, “is that there’s a strong demand for short-distance corridor trains in the United States to provide that transportation option for travelers that don’t want to drive or fly.” Borealis train leaving Chicago [Photo: Guo Rui Pei/Flickr] Expanding Chicago-to-Twin-Cities rail Amtrak already had a route that serviced Chicago to Minneapolis-St. Paul as part of its Empire Builder line. Empire Builder goes all the way from Chicago to Seattle, but the most popular portion of that route, Lang says, has always been the Chicago-to-Twin-Cities stretch.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

By adding the Amtrak Borealis, passengers now have the option for two daily round trips from Chicago to the Twin Cities, with 11 stops in between. “What we’ve done here is really increased the level of utility and become a more relevant transportation provider,” Lang says. [Screenshot: Amtrak] On the Borealis, the full route of Chicago to the Twin Cities takes 7 hours and 24 minutes. Making that 400-plus mile trip by car would take nearly the same amount of time, but Amtrak passengers get reclining seats, Wi-Fi, and cafe service. Amtrak aimed to get the Borealis line running before Memorial Day to accommodate summer travel. But it expects this line to keep being popular in the fall, especially for students and faculty at the colleges along the route. For many of those passengers, they may not want to have a car on campus, flying often doesn’t make sense, and they may find the intercity bus network lacking. In June, for example, Coach USA—which operates buses between Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago, and other routes—filed for bankruptcy. A good portion of those Borealis trips are likely directly replacing car rides, meaning they’re avoiding congestion and emissions. In a 2019 analysis of this new line, the Rail Passengers Association estimated some 60% of passengers would be swapping out their car trips for a Borealis ride. That analysis also estimated that 90,000 people would be taken off the roads every year, saving $32 million in highway maintenance costs alone.

[Photo: Jerry Huddleston/Flickr] All eyes on Amtrak Borealis Amtrak Borealis is a state-sponsored Amtrak line, meaning it was funded by the participating states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Amtrak has 29 state-sponsored routes, which account for nearly half of all Amtrak ridership. These lines cover basically any short-distance corridor, which by federal law has to be funded by a state or non-Amtrak entity. (Amtrak has three main categories of service: federally funded long-distance overnight trains; its Northeast Corridor, which gets separate federal funds; and those short-distance, state-supported routes that don’t travel overnight.) Amtrak’s state-supported service is a big area for growth, buoyed in part by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. That helped fund the Borealis route, and there are 69 such grants that the federal government gave out to Amtrak and its state partners to expand the Amtrak rail network. State-sponsored routes don’t typically have profit goals, Amtrak says; in those instances, the states mostly just want to provide transportation options. High ridership helps, though, not only because it means more ticket sales, but because the more people ride by rail, the easier it usually is for the local legislature to approve funding.