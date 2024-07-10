Samsung is joining the smart ring wars

The Galaxy Ring looks similar to other smart rings, such as the Oura Ring Gen3 and the Ultrahuman Ring Air. It has heart rate and skin temperature sensors, and it can track steps, sleep, and menstrual cycles.

Samsung’s foray into smart rings is part of a slew of Galaxy device announcements, including updated foldable phones, earbuds, and smartwatches. It’s a new product category for the company and one that most other tech giants, such as Apple and Google, haven’t ventured into. (Amazon released a chunky fitness ring called the Echo Loop in 2020 but discontinued it one year after launch.)

As you might expect, Samsung’s making a big push around “Galaxy AI” for the Galaxy Ring and its other wearables. You might think that means generative AI or chatbot-driven coaching, but it’s really just a catch-all term for various features driven by health-tracking algorithms.