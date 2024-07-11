The world is on fire. Can design help save it?

“In an environment that is screwed up visually, physically, and chemically, the best and simplest thing that architects, industrial designers, planners, etc., could do for humanity would be to stop working entirely,” wrote designer and educator Victor Papanek in his 1971 book, Design for The Real World . Fifty years later, there’s still a truth in Papanek’s critique that rings true to me. In this moment when it seems every system is collapsing in on itself—the rise of artificial intelligence, the instability of democracies, the ever-present climate crisis—the role of the designer can feel uncertain.

I was thinking about Papanek’s line while reading the new book, Assembling Tomorrow: A Guide to Designing a Thriving Future by Scott Doorley and Carissa Carter, out now from TenSpeed Press. Carter and Doorley, the academic director and creative director, respectively, at Stanford’s d.school, are much more optimistic than Papanek about design’s role in creating a future that looks better than the present.

Divided into two parts, “Intangibles” and “Actionables,” Carter and Doorley write about what they call “runaway design,” or the feeling that the systems we’ve made are out of our control and what we can do to reshape them. Interspersed throughout are a series of short fictional stories—dispatches from the future—that bring the often abstract ideas back down to reality.

I’ll admit to being skeptical of an overly optimistic view of design. On my worst days I’m more Papanek than Stanford’s d.school, but what Doorley and Carter are doing in the book is not blind optimism; rather, it’s a reclaiming of design as a future-oriented practice, available to everyone. In this moment when design can feel like a tool for profit, for markets, for power, Assembling Tomorrow paints design as a tool for everyone who is interested in building better futures and how to use that tool with care, inclusion, and rigor.